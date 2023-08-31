GPs pay surges 20 per cent despite seeing a third fewer patients in person

GPs are seeing a third fewer patients face to face, figures show - sturti/E+

GP pay has surged by 20 per cent in three years despite them seeing a third fewer patients face to face, new NHS figures reveal.

GPs earned an average of £118,100 in 2021-22, according to new data published on Thursday, up from £98,000 before the pandemic in 2018-19.

Over the same period the number of appointments conducted in person by GPs fell by 35 per cent from 119.6 million to 77.8 million.

Campaigners have said it is “extremely frustrating” that face-to-face appointments have still not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite the 20 per cent uplift in pay, GPs only conducted 48 per cent, or 77.8 million of their 162 million appointments face to face during 2021-22.

In 2018-19 they saw 119.8 million or 80 per cent of 152 million appointments in person.

The proportion of face-to-face appointments has increased since NHS England said all patients had the right to choose an in-person appointment.

However, it is still considerably lower than before the pandemic at an average of 69 per cent.

Dennis Reed, of Silver Voices, a campaign group for the elderly, said: “GP partners have seen a much bigger rise in their salaries from the NHS than hard-pressed nurses and junior doctors, and they are still able to do private work on the side.

“The prime purpose of some practices seems to be to force patients to receive online or telephone support, often from less qualified practice staff. Perhaps banning GPs from doing private work unless they improve their face-to-face statistics would be a way forward?”

One in six GPs were still not offering face-to-face appointments as recently as July, The Telegraph previously reported.

Some practices are seeing fewer than one in five patients in person in areas like Hampshire, Cambridgeshire and Greater Manchester.

Wes Streeting, Labour’s shadow health secretary, said: “Thirteen years of Conservative mismanagement has left GP practices overstretched and understaffed, with increasing numbers of patients being denied in-person appointments.

Story continues

“When seeing their GP, patients should be given a choice, not an ultimatum. With Labour, every patient will be able to see their GP face to face. By reversing the declining numbers of GPs and easing the growing demand on appointments, we will give patients back control over their own healthcare.”

Nurses pay

Over the same period, the average pay of a nurse rose by around 15 per cent. For example a nurse on NHS band six pay would have seen their pay rise from £28,000 to £32,000.

Striking consultants saw an uplift of just over eight per cent, from £113,000 to £122,450, although both salaries will have risen again as the result of recent pay rises.

Dr David Wrigley, deputy chair of GPC England at the British Medical Association (BMA), said: “Although these figures for average earnings are more than 18 months old, they reflect not only the temporary emergency funding that was made available to general practices to support their teams to give millions of vaccines, but in addition, payment for countless hours of additional work GPs did throughout the pandemic to try and keep up with routine patient demand on top of the vaccination programme.”

It comes as last week the British Medical Association (BMA) applied pressure on GP trainees to vote in its junior doctor strike ballot.

The legal mandate to strike ended on Thursday and junior doctors have had to reballot to continue its industrial action.

BMA junior doctor committee co-chairman, Dr Rob Laurenson, who is a trainee GP himself, called on union members to “speak to your GP trainee colleagues to remind them too”.

The Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England have been approached for comment.