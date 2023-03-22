GPS Capital Markets Recognized as One of Utah’s 100 Companies Championing Women

GPS Capital Markets
·3 min read
GPS Capital Markets
GPS Capital Markets

SALT LAKE CITY, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading Fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, has been honored as one of Utah’s 100 Companies Championing Women. The honor was bestowed on behalf of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and the Utah Women and Leadership Project at Utah State University by In Utah, a collaborative initiative supporting Utah’s economy.

GPS will serve as a model in the ongoing campaign that encourages and promotes the advancement of women in Utah. The selection of this award comes from recognition of the company’s excellence in the areas of recruiting, flexibility, mentoring, the Employee Resource Group (ERG) GPS-Women In Business, representation of women in leadership positions, among other benefits.

“I am thrilled and honored to announce that GPS Capital Markets and our Women in Business ERG (Employer Resource Group) has been recognized by the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and the Utah Women & Leadership Project at Utah State University as one of Utah’s 100 Companies Championing Women in Utah. This is a testament to our commitment to creating a workplace culture that values diversity, inclusion, and gender equity," said Brandon Parke, President of GPS Capital Markets. "GPS believes that a diverse and inclusive workforce is key to driving innovation and driving our business goals. We are proud to be a part of this this movement to empower women in the workplace and proud of all our employees.”

Through its Inspire In Utah campaign, In Utah aims to motivate women to explore new opportunities in the workforce by sharing women’s experiences in various industries. Throughout March, In Utah will highlight the 100 companies leading the way toward greater equity and inclusion for women in Utah. Other companies such as Goldman Sachs, Intermountain Health and ARUP Laboratories have also earned this recognition.

The recognition of GPS as one of the 100 Companies Championing Women list adds to a number of similar honors GPS has earned. Last quarter, Utah Business magazine honored GPS with its Best Companies To Work For award for a tenth consecutive year, as well as the Salt Lake Tribune’s Top Workplaces.

To learn more about In Utah and the 100 Companies Championing Women, go to: inutah.org/100-companies/

For more information about GPS Capital Markets LLC, go to: www.gpsfx.com

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC:
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risk and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world's leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients.

PRESS CONTACT:
GPS Capital Markets
Lindsey Wing
801-979-6114
lwing@gpsfx.com


Latest Stories

  • Fox News producer alleges Tucker Carlson's team plastered photos around the office of Nancy Pelosi in a bathing suit 'revealing her cleavage'

    A Fox News producer accused the conservative media giant of rampant sexism and discrimination in the workplace in a lawsuit filed on Monday.

  • Fox News sued a Tucker Carlson producer named in the Dominion lawsuit for threatening to expose its legal secrets

    Fox News is suing producer Abby Grossberg, claiming she'd disclose privileged information. Grossberg's name is also mentioned in Dominion's lawsuit.

  • N.B. convoy donor named as defendant in proposed class action lawsuit

    A New Brunswick business owner who was one of the largest financial donors to the Freedom Convoy has been named as a defendant in a class action lawsuit against the convoy organizers. Brad Howland, who lives in Kars, N.B., and owns Easy Kleen Pressure Systems Ltd. based in Sussex Corner, donated $75,000 to the Freedom Convoy that paralyzed downtown Ottawa last winter. The class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of downtown Ottawa residents, businesses and employees who say the convoy disrupted

  • Family of paramedic who died after bullying by KCFD supervisor wins lawsuit at trial

    When a paramedic changed jobs after witnessing a traumatic death, two employees thought it would be funny to startle her and try to trigger her PTSD, a lawyer said. She died from an overdose at 38.

  • Nordstrom Canada to begin liquidation Tuesday after receiving court's permission

    TORONTO — The liquidation sales at Nordstrom stores across Canada will begin Tuesday. A spokesperson for the department store chain confirmed the impending sales period Monday in an email to The Canadian Press, just after the Ontario Superior Court of Justice gave the U.S. retailer's Canadian branch permission to start selling off its merchandise. At a hearing at Osgoode Hall in Toronto, lawyer Jeremy Dacks, who represented Nordstrom, said the company has "worked hard to achieve a consensual pat

  • Fox News producer was forced to spy on Maria Bartiromo, who execs called 'crazy,' 'menopausal,' and 'hysterical,' new lawsuit says

    Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg in her discrimination lawsuit accused the network of having a "poisonous and entrenched patriarchy."

  • India gets its first biryani vending machine

    STORY: Have you ever tried biryani from a vending machine at 3 a.m.?This fully automated biryani dispensing kiosk has just opened in India Locator: Chennai, India[Faheem, Founder and CEO, Bai Veetu Kalyanam]"This is a new attempt that we have tried doing it in India because many people have seen vending machine, automatic self-ordering kiosks in abroad, especially in Japan and other countries. So, basically in India, we don't have such kind of an automated technology where in…they still have to go to a biller, counter, cashier and then they have to place an order by seeing the face (of a person)." Customers make their selections via touchscreens and receive their warm meal in around three to five minutes[Srinivasa, Customer]"I came to visit here and I ordered a chicken biriyani and the experience is too good and the biryani is too hot."

  • Major firms to support Kate’s launch of business taskforce on early childhood

    The princess is hosting an inaugural meeting at NatWest’s headquarters, with Deloitte and Unilever among those taking part.

  • How bling saved the British car industry

    The British car industry has lost its way. Gone are the days when our historic marques represented a sense of understated sophistication – today it’s all about bling, ostentation. In the Nineties, even the priciest cars made by British brands were relatively demure; the Aston Martin DB7 looks like a Vauxhall Corsa compared with the current DBX SUV, and the Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit was basically a rectangle. Nowadays, everything we build seems to sparkle like a nightclub loo.

  • Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rupert Murdoch and son could testify as judge weighs trial for Fox News v Dominion

    The voting machine company wants Rupert Murdoch to testify as both parties ask a Delaware judge for summary judgment in blockbuster defamation case

  • Fox News Hosts’ Emails Shown to Judge in Dominion Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Emails and texts by Tucker Carlson, other Fox News hosts and executives were shown to the judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems’s $1.6 billion defamation suit against the network for broadcasting 2020 election-fraud claims.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a DealSVB’s L

  • ‘Xavien Howard never had genital herpes.’ Lawsuit against Miami Dolphins All-Pro dropped

    The Dolphins cornerback’s lawyers called the lawsuit “the epitome of a shakedown” from the start.

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals...

  • B.C. storage space renter files proposed class action lawsuit against company over flood damage

    Storage and moving company BigSteelBox Corporation is facing a proposed class action lawsuit after a customer claimed water got into his storage container during the November 2021 floods. In a notice of civil claim, Steven Heimburger of Victoria, B.C., claims he and other customers learned that the containers were prone to leaking when exposed to heavy rain when their belongings were damaged after a severe weather system moved through the Fraser Valley in November 2021, despite the company adver

  • Special counsel prosecutors think Trump deliberately misled his lawyers over missing papers, report says

    Alleged deceptions could end former president’s claims of attorney-client privilege

  • Kai the Hitchhiker sues Netflix, Fresno TV station and music venue over true crime documentary

    Now a convicted murderer, Caleb McGillvary claims dozens of performance requests were canceled after Fulton 55 “burned” him.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Arrives in Utah Court for Lawsuit Over 2016 Ski Collision

    The civil lawsuit is expected to last eight days after a Utah doctor alleged that Gwyneth Paltrow crashed into him while skiing in 2016 at Deer Valley Resort

  • Explainer-Does China need more Russian gas via the Power-of-Siberia 2 pipeline?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Moscow for two days of talks which ended Tuesday, during which they discussed a major new infrastructure project, Power-of-Siberia 2, to deliver gas to China via Mongolia. Putin said Russia, China and Mongolia had completed "all agreements" on finishing the pipeline to ship Russian gas to China, and that Russia will deliver at least 98 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to China by 2030, although a subsequent Russian statement said pipeline details still need to be resolved.

  • What businesses want from the Ontario budget

    Businesses in Ontario hope Thursday's budget from Premier Doug Ford's government will offer some solutions to the labour force crunch they're facing. Statistics Canada released its latest job vacancy figures Tuesday, showing 323,000 unfilled jobs in the province. In advance of each budget, organizations that represent businesses submit their annual laundry lists of requests to the provincial government. What makes this year's requests different from the usual is the level of concern over finding