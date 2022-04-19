GPOPlus+ Launches New GPO DISTRO+

$GPOX - GPOPlus+ Launches New GPO DISTRO+

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), today announced the Phase One launch of its newest GPO and distribution division DISTRO+.

DISTRO+ is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) and distributor of premium products for the emerging specialty retailer sector and wholesalers. Through the power of Group Purchasing, DISTRO+ offers its network of customers (we call them “Members”) competitive pricing with low MOQs that realize similar discounts as major retailers with large buying power.

The purpose of the Phase One launch is to introduce DISTRO+ to our network with 3 goals;

  1. enter into distribution agreements with brands,

  2. sign up retailers as Members, and

  3. identify distributors we can acquire.

1. Distribution Agreements.
DISTRO+ is developing a portfolio of “best in class” high-quality innovative and fully compliant products representing numerous brands spanning multiple categories with a focus on hemp-derived CBD packaged goods (and other hemp-derived cannabinoids), vaping/smoking hardware and accessories, and other products + services that benefit our Members.

2. Sign Up Members.
DISTRO+’s Members represent specialty retailers, online stores, and wholesalers organized into the following categories: Convenience / C-Stores, Counter Culture Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Grocery and Pharmacies, Health and Wellness Stores, and Wholesalers. To help our Members grow their business and streamline purchasing, DISTRO+ developed a robust technology platform and a Membership Portal. Members have no-cost access to affordable pricing with a suite of tools to simplify purchases, review transactional history, shop from our product catalogs, manage payment methods, and more!

3. Vertical Roll-up Strategy.
DISTRO+ intends on scaling quickly by executing its vertical roll-up strategy to attract independent and regional distributors and consolidate them under DISTRO+. To achieve this, DISTRO+ will provide the resources and credibility needed for these organizations to maximize revenue potential through economies of scale of Group Purchasing.

DISTRO+ helps retailers save money and simplify purchasing by activating the power of Group Purchasing,” said Brett H. Pojunis, CEO of GPOX. Pojunis continued, “Our initial goals are to introduce DISTRO+ to our network to start signing up brands to represent, retailers to join as Members and identify distributors we can acquire.”

About DISTRO+
We help retailers save money + simplify purchasing!

DISTRO+ is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) + distributor of premium products for the emerging specialty retailer sector and wholesalers. Through the power of Group Purchasing, DISTRO+ offers its network of customers (we call them “Members”) competitive pricing with low MOQs that realize similar discounts as major retailers with large buying power. Visit DISTROPlus.co for more information.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX) is a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to create efficient GPOs and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, and suppliers while creating long term shareholder value.

Our Mantra:
We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

  • Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

  • Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

  • Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

