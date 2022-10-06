GPOPlus+ Announces DISTRO+’s First Distribution Center

DISTRO+ launches Midwest distribution center and hires Territory Manager

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) uses the power of Group Purchasing to save businesses money, today announced that DISTRO+, GPOX’s distribution division and GPO for specialty retailers, announced the launch of its first DISTRO+ distribution center located in Monroe, Michigan.

This DISTRO+ facility will serve as a warehouse and central distribution center for all brands distributed by the Company. The center is strategically located to service Michigan and parts of Ohio and Indiana as well as the ability to dropship to surrounding areas.

In addition, we are excited to announce the hire of Jason Person as the distribution center operator and Territory Manager to manage our growth and to continue to build out the DISTRO+ team in the Midwest.

Our goal is to create best in class distribution operations for specialty retail including C-Stores, CBD Shops, Smokeshops and Pharmacies. That begins with our ability to service and support our DISTRO+ members and customers,” said Joseph Jaconi, President of DISTRO+. Jaconi continued, “the key to that ethos is our ability to quickly deliver and process our member’s orders. The Michigan facility expands our footprint, shortens delivery times and offers local service and support.”

“The launch of our Midwest distribution center marks the expansion of DISTRO+ and enhances our ability to service specific areas to realize significant growth and longterm shareholder value,” said Brett H. Pojunis, CEO of GPOX. Pojunis continued, “we are thrilled to welcome Jason Person to the team who will help facilitate our growth!”

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX and its GPOs: https://gpoplus.com/social.




About DISTRO+
We help retailers save money + simplify purchasing!

DISTRO+ is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) + distributor of premium products for the emerging specialty retailer sector and wholesalers. DISTRO+ proudly represents best-in-class brands focusing on nutraceuticals, hemp derived products including flower, prerolls, gummies, sublingual strips and more utilizing the latest compounds and ingredients such as HHC, Farm Bill Compliant Delta 8 and Delta 10, THC-O, THC-p, and Kratom. All of this is backed by a robust technology portal that gives our small and medium sized partners (we call them “Members”) the IT backbone to manage logistics, inventory, payments while shopping from real time product catalogs and inventory. Through the power of Group Purchasing, DISTRO+ offers its network competitive pricing with low MOQs that realize similar discounts as major retailers with large buying power. Visit DISTRO.Plus for more information.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX) is a publicly-traded company of diversified Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to save businesses money by activating the power of Group Purchasing and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, suppliers, and shareholders.

Our Mantra:
We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

  • Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

  • Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

  • Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com. To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Shareholder Success Team + Investor Relation Contacts:
Brett H. Pojunis, CEO
Email: ir@gpoplus.com  
Shareholder’s Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

Attachment


