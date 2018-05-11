GP3 Spain: ART driver Hubert gets 'dream' 2018 Renault F1 backing

GP3 racer gets 'dream' Renault F1 backing

ART Grand Prix GP3 frontrunner Anthoine Hubert has been given a "dream" tie-up with the Renault Formula 1 team for 2018.

Hubert - who is the highest-placed driver from 2017 to return to GP3 this year - has become a "Renault Sport affiliated driver", with a view to joining Renault's burgeoning Academy in the future should he meet certain performance targets.

"It's obviously a big opportunity, [and] since I've been in single seaters the goal has been to get into an F1 team or an F1 programme to get the help and too reach the highest level," Hubert told Autosport.

"I'm happy about that, but also because it's with a French team - [so] I'm really proud of that.

"It would be a dream to be a French driver in a French team."

But Hubert is under no illusions regarding what is expected of him this year now he has moved into the Renault fold.

"I need to do the job," he said.

"If I do well this year and reach my target, I will be in the [Renault Sport] Academy next year.

"I need to do well this year and I'm aware of that. It's a bit more pressure, [but] I like the pressure."

Hubert, who was second in the GP3 practice session that kicked off the 2018 season at Barcelona earlier today, believes he will also get the opportunity to conduct simulator work for the Renault squad.

"They help with preparation and offering the Formula 1 simulator and a lot of stuff to really help us develop," he said.

"It's nice to have interaction with a Formula 1 team, to see how they work.

"It's not completely planned but yeah, hopefully I will do some [simulator] work as well."

The 2018 RSA line-up includes Formula 2 driver and Renault F1 reserve Jack Aitken - who raced against Hubert in ART's GP3 squad last season - European Formula 3 driver Sacha Fenestraz and Formula Renault Eurocup racer Max Fewtrell.