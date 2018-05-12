GP3 Barcelona: Force India's Mazepin leads ART 1-2-3 to debut win

Force India development driver Nikita Mazepin leads ART 1-2-3 to victory on his GP3 debut in Barcelona, which featured a duel between Formula 1 juniors; Ferrari's Callum Ilott and Renault's Anthoine Hubert.

Polesitter Leonardo Pulcini had given the non-ART runners hope by scoring the first pole for a different team, Campos, since Barcelona in 2016.

But a poor start for the Italian - his first from the top spot - relegated him to fifth in the early running of the season opener.

From second on the grid, Mazepin pounced and set about building a two second gap, which only increased as the race went on thanks to the battle behind.

Ilott appeared to have the taking of Hubert, after passing him with DRS into Turn 1 on lap 12 of 22, and Ilott moved clear.

But with a handful of laps to go, it became clear that Hubert had undertaken a tactical masterstroke, saving his tyres as he breezed back past his fellow European F3 graduate with a couple of laps to go.

Pulcini did recover to fourth, but only after a mistake from MP Motorsport's Dorian Boccolacci, who ran wide at Turn 3, opening the door for the rejuvenated Campos driver Pulcini.

Boccolacci then came under late pressure because of his mistake, but held on to beat German David Beckmann and Ferrari Academy driver Giuliano Alesi, who made good progress from 10th on the grid and takes a provisional second for tomorrow's reverse grid race with today's seventh place finish.

Juan Manuel Correa sealed the all-important eighth spot, sticking himself on provisional pole for tomorrow's race.

The Jenzer driver managed his tyres better than the person in that spot for the majority of the race, Jake Hughes.

Even without DRS, such was Hughes' tyre degradation, Correa was able to seal the spot at Turn 1 with two laps to go.

Hughes had previously fought off Alessio Lorandi, who attempted a robust move around the outside at Turn 1, but he clipped the inside of the curb which spat him into the adjacent gravel trap, he recovered to 11th.

Pedro Piquet, son of three-time Formula 1 champion Nelson, rose to ninth late on in his GP3 debut with Trident, as Diego Menchaca made the most of the race sealing 10th, despite lacking track time thanks to a hydraulic issue in practice.

Both he and team-mate Simo Laaksonen, who finished 16th, had issues before the race started as their cars trailed cables from cooling equipment left in on the starting grid.

Result - Laps 22

Pos

Driver

Team

Gap

1

Nikita Mazepin

ART Grand Prix

34m53.480s

2

Anthoine Hubert

ART Grand Prix

3.649s

3

Callum Ilott

ART Grand Prix

7.143s

4

Leonardo Pulcini

Campos Racing

8.032s

5

Dorian Boccolacci

MP Motorsport

12.550s

6

David Beckmann

Jenzer Motorsport

12.790s

7

Giuliano Alesi

Trident

13.907s

8

Juan Manuel Correa

Jenzer Motorsport

19.443s

9

Pedro Piquet

Trident

22.797s

10

Diego Menchaca

Campos Racing

23.521s

11

Alessio Lorandi

Trident

24.794s

12

Gabriel Aubry

Arden International

26.546s

13

Jake Hughes

ART Grand Prix

34.328s

14

Julien Falchero

Arden International

34.484s

15

Simo Laaksonen

Campos Racing

36.628s

16

Joey Mawson

Arden International

37.752s

17

Ryan Tveter

Trident

37.937s

18

Will Palmer

MP Motorsport

43.208s

-

Tatiana Calderon

Jenzer Motorsport

Retirement

-

Niko Kari

MP Motorsport

Retirement

