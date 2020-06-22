GP Strategies partners with virtual reality platform provider Immerse to deliver enterprise VR training

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Immerse, the company that has developed the industry-leading VR platform, has announced a global partnership with GP Strategies, a recognized leader in workforce transformation solutions.

The Immerse integration with GP Strategies provides a scalable way of introducing the next generation of learning technology, giving businesses the opportunity to extend their existing training in ways that weren't previously possible.

Enterprise VR for training is part of a new generation of technology that is transforming Learning & Development (L&D). As VR hardware becomes more flexible and software solutions become more sophisticated, an increasing number of businesses are realizing its potential. In addition to changing how training is delivered, VR can also overhaul the way training is analyzed, helping companies demonstrate the ROI of programmes and improve them through iteration. Beyond L&D, it has the potential to be used in areas such as onboarding, cultural change and recruitment.

Matt Donovan Chief Learning and Innovation Officer at GP Strategies, "As we continue to rapidly move towards effective virtual learning experiences, virtual reality has an important role to play in the work-learning ecosystem. In partnering with Immerse, we see an opportunity to blend top notch content and experiences with a robust platform. It's a natural win-win for our clients."

Tom Symonds CEO at Immerse, "Developing an ecosystem of best-in-class partners is a must for Immerse, which is why we are so excited about our partnership with GP Strategies. It combines the business performance consultancy experience and excellence of GP Strategies with the cutting edge technology we have developed over the past 4 years. The opportunity to work with GP Strategies across our target markets and sectors is an excellent fit."

Bill Finegan, EVP North America at Immerse adds "The combination of the Immerse VR platform with the content development skills of GP Strategies, will allow our customers to evolve their technology roadmap and truly improve the overall customer and learner experience, not only in North America, but globally as well.

About Immerse

Immerse is the technology company behind the industry-leading virtual reality platform, Immerse VEP. Built for enterprise from the ground up, the platform helps companies create, scale and deploy VR training and maximise their ROI. For more information please visit: immerse.io

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com.

