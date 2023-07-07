As a GP, my diagnosis is clear: The NHS is dying

Royal Liverpool University Hospital

As Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer, Steve Barclay and NHS England chair Amanda Pritchard offered fawning tributes to the NHS at Westminster Abbey yesterday, I couldn’t help but wonder if their time might have been better spent drawing up emergency plans to fix our ailing health service.

Working on the front line in general practice, it does not feel as if there is much to be celebrating. From the difficulties that patients face in getting GP appointments, to the time that many have to wait for hospital outpatient services, the appalling situations unfolding daily in emergency departments and the agonising waits that have become associated with calling for an ambulance, all is clearly not well. The NHS is dying.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

From my perspective as a GP, it feels as if every part of the health service that I come into contact with is now becoming so dysfunctional that even the most basic of standards may not be met. Take one patient I saw this week, who had undergone a routine operation at the start of the year. Unfortunately, they had developed a post-operative infection, and needed further surgery. They had been promised a surgical follow-up appointment after four weeks. Fast-forward four months and they haven’t heard a peep from the hospital. The patient has called the consultant’s secretary multiple times, only to be repeatedly fobbed off. They are struggling with incapacitating pain, finds themselves unable to exercise, have gained two stone in weight, and unsurprisingly feel deeply despondent.

Tellingly, my initial reaction was that this is a fairly normal delay. At work, I find I have become increasingly inured to patient suffering and our health system’s dysfunction. When I talk to GP colleagues about long waits for outpatient appointments, we shrug our shoulders: “There’s no point in referring, there’s a two year wait to be seen…”. Periodically, I am called by patients who describe the crushing central chest pain which typifies a heart attack. Yet nowadays when I advise they should call an ambulance or be transported to A&E immediately, they increasingly resist my advice.

Many would rather take their chances with a heart attack than expose themselves to the chaos and indignity of an overcrowded emergency department. It does not surprise me that deaths at home are increasing, especially due to cardiovascular disease. This is precisely what you would expect if a population felt unable to rely on safe and timely care in hospital, and if they were unable to easily access a GP for advice or preventative treatment.

Throughout my medical career, I have observed that working under pressurised conditions, it is common for clinicians to display a tendency towards “learned helplessness”. This is a maladaptive psychological phenomenon where a person has experienced a stressful situation repeatedly, and comes to believe they are unable to control or change the situation, until eventually they will not try even when opportunities for change become available. I believe it explains why failing systems – such as the Mid-Staffs hospital scandal or the Shrewsbury and Telford maternity scandal – have been able to persist unchallenged for years, even though thousands of people were involved who must have had concerns about the care being provided. Could this apply to the whole of the NHS? Have the inadequacies within our system been normalised for so long that staff, patients and the government feel powerless to improve matters?

Story continues

Our incumbent government insists on clinging doggedly to the founding principles of the NHS despite mounting evidence of the system’s decline and dysfunction, with broader societal impacts and costs (such as workforce absences). During the pandemic, repeated lockdowns were justified as being necessary to “Protect the NHS”, even after vaccines were being widely administered and we knew younger people were not at significant risk. Our health service continues to provide an array of non-essential treatments and services; while elderly patients die unattended in hospital corridors, and the public cannot rely on the arrival of an emergency ambulance. If, despite record investment, the NHS cannot consistently deliver basic medical care in a safe and accessible manner: change is needed. Regardless of the founding principles outlined in 1948 – the status quo is unacceptable.

Dr Katie Musgrave is a general practitioner

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.