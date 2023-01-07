Goyette has goal, three assists to power Sudbury Wolves past Oshawa Generals 6-4

SUDBURY, Ont. — David Goyette had a goal and three assists to power the Sudbury Wolves past the Oshawa Generals 6-4 in the Ontario Hockey Leauge on Friday night.

Dylan Robinson, Quentin Musty, Matthew Mania, Marc Boudreau and Landon McCallum had the other goals for Sudbury (13-17-3-0). Goaltender Joe Ranger stopped 26 shots.

Stuart Rolofs, Calum Ritchie, Ryan Gagnier and Cameron Butler had the goals for Oshawa (12-19-1-3) while goaltender Carter Bickle made 35 saves.





STORM 7 OTTERS 2

GUELPH - Valentin Zhugin had three goals to lead the way for Guelph (14-18-4-1). Ben McFarlane, Jake Karabela, Max Namestnikov and Braeden Bowman had the others. Taeo Artichuk and Malcolm Spence scored for Erie (12-18-0-3).





FIREBIRDS 6 GREYHOUNDS 5 (OT)

FLINT - Dmitry Kuzmin's goal at 3:16 of overtime gave the Firebirds (18-14-2-1) the win. Braeden Kressler and Kaden Pitre both scored twice while Zacharie Giroux had the other goal. Brenden Sirizzotti, with two, Ethan Montroy, Kalvyn Watson and Bryce McConnell-Barker replied for the Greyhounds (11-14-7-4).





STEELHEADS 5 COLTS 1

MISSISSAUGA - Kasper Larsen and Adam Zidlicky both scored twice for the Steelheads (16-16-4-0) while Zander Veccia had the other goal. Tai York had the lone goal for Barrie (18-10-4-2).





ATTACK 5 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON - Nolan Seed had a goal and assist to pace Owen Sound (18-13-3-1). Gavin Bryant, Colby Barlow, Ethan Burroughs and Servac Petrovsky also scored. Paul Ludwinski and Christopher Thibodeau replied for the Frontenacs (17-16-1-1).





STING 7 SPITFIRES 1

SARNIA - Sasha Pastujov and Porter Martone led the way for the Sting (17-12-4-2) with two goals each. Zach Filak, Marko Sikic and Ty Voit had the others. Matthew Maggio had the lone goal for Windsor (22-9-3-1).





KNIGHTS 5 BULLDOGS 1

LONDON - George Diaco had a goal and an assist to pace the Knights (25-8-1-0). Sean McGurn, Denver Barkey, Jacob Julien and Ruslan Gazizov had the other goals. Patrick Thomas scored for Hamilton (15-15-4-0).

SPIRIT 3 RANGERS 0

SAGINAW - Tristan Lennox stopped 21 shots to earn the shutout for the Spirit (24-10-2-0). Pavel Mintyukov, with two, and Roberto Mancini had the goals. Marcus Vandenberg made 24 saves for Kitchener (15-16-2-0).





67'S 4 ICEDOGS 1

NIAGARA - Jack Dever had a goal and an assist to pace Ottawa (27-6-1-1). Jack Beck, Will Gerrior and Brady Stonehouse had the other goals. Daniel Michaud replied for Niagara (8-18-4-1).



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press