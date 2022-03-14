FROM GOYA BEANS TO ROSARY BEADS GOYA CEO BOB UNANUE HEADS TO POLAND CARRYING A SPECIAL DELIVERY OF FAITH, PRAYER, AND HOPE FOR THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE

·2 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- One phone call and an offer of one single rosary from Shannon Haase of San Antonio, Texas turned into a donation of thousands and thousands of rosaries from her prayer community in hopes that Goya would be able to deliver the miracle of the rosaries to the people of Ukraine. Bob Unanue responded that he and his team would personally hand-deliver the rosaries. A special mass will be held in Poland to bring witness to this incredible gift of love, faith, and hope from the people of the United States.

&#x00201c;Darkness is the absence of light and evil is the absence of God. With the miraculous gift of these rosaries from these beacons of light with prayer, love, and hope, we will pierce the darkness and inspire the leaders of our world to reject evil and move closer to God,&#x00201d; said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.
“Darkness is the absence of light and evil is the absence of God. With the miraculous gift of these rosaries from these beacons of light with prayer, love, and hope, we will pierce the darkness and inspire the leaders of our world to reject evil and move closer to God,” said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

"Darkness is the absence of light and evil is the absence of God. With the miraculous gift of these rosaries from these beacons of light with prayer, love, and hope, we will pierce the darkness and inspire the leaders of our world to reject evil and move closer to God," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

With the help of Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), Goya Foods, through Goya Europa, its European facilities in Spain, and Goya Gives global initiative, the company will continue to distribute hundreds of thousands of pounds of food, water, and supplies as needed to Ukraine and Poland, where many refugees are fleeing. With the gift of these rosaries from faithful Americans, Goya seeks to fulfil Goya Cares' mission to nourish the soul.

To learn more about Goya, please visit: www.goya.com

About Goya Foods: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

For more information, contact:
Natalie J. Maniscalco
845.659.6506 /natalie@retromedianyc.com

(PRNewsfoto/Goya Foods, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Goya Foods, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-goya-beans-to-rosary-beads-goya-ceo-bob-unanue-heads-to-poland-carrying-a-special-delivery-of-faith-prayer-and-hope-for-the-people-of-ukraine-301501603.html

SOURCE Goya Foods, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/14/c3454.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Nick Nurse praises Raptors role players after blowout of Spurs

    After Toronto's 15-point win over the Spurs, head coach Nick Nurse expressed how proud he was of Dalano Banton for stepping up, while crediting Scottie Barnes along with Precious Achiuwa for his recent stretch of play. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.&nbsp;

  • Mikyla Grant-Mentis is Toronto's newest hockey star

    Mikyla Grant-Mentis is poised to become a star in the hottest hockey market on the planet.