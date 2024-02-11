Goya Awards Complete Winners List: ‘The Society Of The Snow’ Takes Best Picture & Director; Sigourney Weaver Honored With International Goya

Spanish cinema was celebrated at the 38th Annual Goya Awards in Valladolid, with Netflix’s The Society of the Snow taking a total of 12 trophies, the most of the night.

J.A. Bayona won in the Best Director category for The Society of the Snow (La Sociedad de la Nieve), with the film also taking Best Film.

More from Deadline

The top acting awards went to Malena Alterio for Antonio Méndez Esparza’s Que Nadie Duerma (Something Is About to Happen) and to David Verdaguer for David Trueba’s Saben aquell (Jokes & Cigarettes).

Sigourney Weaver was honored with an International Goya during the ceremony with Juan Mariné receiving an honorary Goya.

See all the winners in the list below.

Premios Goya 2024 Complete Winners List

Honorary Goya

Juan Mariné

Best Supporting Actor

José Coronado

Cerrar los ojos (Close Your Eyes)

Best Original Song

“Yo solo quiero amor”

Rigoberta Bandini

Te estoy amando locamente

Best Costume Design

Julio Suárez

La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)

Best Special Effects

Pau Costa, Félix Bergés and Laura Pedro

La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver and Montse Ribé

La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)

Best New Actor

Matías Recalt

La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)

Best Film Editing

Andrés Gil y Jaume Martí

La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)

Best Cinematography

Pedro Luque

La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)

Best Sound Editing

Jorge Adrados, Oriol Tarra y Marc Orts

La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)

Best Art Direction

Alain Bainée

La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)

Story continues

Best Production Design

Margarita Huguet

La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)

Best Original Music

Michael Giacchino

La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)

Best Animated Film

Robot Dreams

Pablo Berguer

Best Documentary Film

Mientras seas tú, el aquí y ahora

Carme Elías, de Claudia Pinto

Best Short (Fiction)

Aunque es de noche

Guillermo García López

Best Documentary Short

Ava

Mabel Lozano

Best Animated Short

To bird or not to bird

Martín Romero

Best Novel Direction

Estíbaliz Urresola Solaguren

20.000 especies de abejas (20,000 Species of Bees)

International Goya

Sigourney Weaver

Best New Actress

Janet Novás

O corno (The Rye Horn)

Best Iberoamerican Film

La memoria infinita (Chile) (The Eternal Memory)

Maite Alberdi

Best European Film

Anatomía de una caída (Francia) (Anatomy of a Fall)

Justine Triet

Best Supporting Actress

Ane Gabarain

20.000 especies de abejas (20,000 Species of Bees)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Pablo Berger

Robot Dreams

Best Original Screenplay

Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

20.000 especies de abejas (20,000 Species of Bees)

Best Actor

David Verdaguer

Saben aquell (Jokes & Cigarettes)

Best Actress

Malena Alterio

Que nadie duerma (Something is About to Happen)

Best Director

J. A. Bayona

La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)

Best Picture

La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.