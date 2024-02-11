Goya Awards Complete Winners List: ‘The Society Of The Snow’ Takes Best Picture & Director; Sigourney Weaver Honored With International Goya
Spanish cinema was celebrated at the 38th Annual Goya Awards in Valladolid, with Netflix’s The Society of the Snow taking a total of 12 trophies, the most of the night.
J.A. Bayona won in the Best Director category for The Society of the Snow (La Sociedad de la Nieve), with the film also taking Best Film.
The top acting awards went to Malena Alterio for Antonio Méndez Esparza’s Que Nadie Duerma (Something Is About to Happen) and to David Verdaguer for David Trueba’s Saben aquell (Jokes & Cigarettes).
Sigourney Weaver was honored with an International Goya during the ceremony with Juan Mariné receiving an honorary Goya.
See all the winners in the list below.
Premios Goya 2024 Complete Winners List
Honorary Goya
Juan Mariné
Best Supporting Actor
José Coronado
Cerrar los ojos (Close Your Eyes)
Best Original Song
“Yo solo quiero amor”
Rigoberta Bandini
Te estoy amando locamente
Best Costume Design
Julio Suárez
La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)
Best Special Effects
Pau Costa, Félix Bergés and Laura Pedro
La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver and Montse Ribé
La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)
Best New Actor
Matías Recalt
La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)
Best Film Editing
Andrés Gil y Jaume Martí
La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)
Best Cinematography
Pedro Luque
La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)
Best Sound Editing
Jorge Adrados, Oriol Tarra y Marc Orts
La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)
Best Art Direction
Alain Bainée
La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)
Best Production Design
Margarita Huguet
La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)
Best Original Music
Michael Giacchino
La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)
Best Animated Film
Robot Dreams
Pablo Berguer
Best Documentary Film
Mientras seas tú, el aquí y ahora
Carme Elías, de Claudia Pinto
Best Short (Fiction)
Aunque es de noche
Guillermo García López
Best Documentary Short
Ava
Mabel Lozano
Best Animated Short
To bird or not to bird
Martín Romero
Best Novel Direction
Estíbaliz Urresola Solaguren
20.000 especies de abejas (20,000 Species of Bees)
International Goya
Sigourney Weaver
Best New Actress
Janet Novás
O corno (The Rye Horn)
Best Iberoamerican Film
La memoria infinita (Chile) (The Eternal Memory)
Maite Alberdi
Best European Film
Anatomía de una caída (Francia) (Anatomy of a Fall)
Justine Triet
Best Supporting Actress
Ane Gabarain
20.000 especies de abejas (20,000 Species of Bees)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Pablo Berger
Robot Dreams
Best Original Screenplay
Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
20.000 especies de abejas (20,000 Species of Bees)
Best Actor
David Verdaguer
Saben aquell (Jokes & Cigarettes)
Best Actress
Malena Alterio
Que nadie duerma (Something is About to Happen)
Best Director
J. A. Bayona
La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)
Best Picture
La sociedad de la nieve (The Society of the Snow)
