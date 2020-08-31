GOWIN SEMICONDUCTOR To Present Using Bluetooth Low Energy with MIPI standards at MIPI DevCon 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s fastest growing programmable logic company, will be presenting on how to enable sensors integrated with MIPI standards with Bluetooth LE wireless connectivity on September 23rd 2020 from 7:35-8:05am PDT.



MIPI DevCon is an annual event that connects developers with training and education related to MIPI standardization for mobile technologies. The two day event features sessions on key specifications, application examples and use cases in mobile influenced areas such as 5G, automotive, IoT and more. Interested attendees can review the conference details at https://www.mipi.org/devcon/2020

This year, GOWIN Semiconductor will present on how MIPI interface standards are being actively integrated into new types of mobile IoT products using programmable logic SoCs and Bluetooth Low Energy. MIPI specifications in smartphones have drastically reduced the cost and power of sensors, which has opened opportunities for unique and innovative products in other markets. However, new interfaces and use cases often suffer from initial disconnects in interface support from SoC and microcontrollers.

FPGA’s have been used to bridge connectivity gaps between new and old interface standards, but have traditionally lacked other key technologies, such as wireless, to make them useful as a standalone SoC. Now, new IC’s are being developed which combine the capabilities of microcontrollers, FPGA’s, and wireless transceivers at compelling cost, power, and size metrics.

“New interface adoption is traditionally a long process in the semiconductor industry as IC vendors align on when to integrate new and updated specifications into their next devices,” said Grant Jennings, Director of International Marketing of Gowin Semiconductor Corp. “FPGA’s have traditionally been used to convert between old and new specification standards due to their flexibility, but have often lacked other IP to be used as a standalone SoC. Now, new programmable SoC’s are providing ‘all-in-one’ devices containing Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) transceivers, microprocessors and FPGA fabric in a single chip.”

GOWIN Semiconductor’s presentation at MIPI DevCon 2020 will feature use case examples in the wireless IoT space found while helping customers develop applications on the first SoC FPGA with built in Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) transceiver.

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

