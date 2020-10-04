UP Govt's Silence on Action against Hathras DM 'Sad and Very Worrying': BSP Chief Mayawati

The chorus for action against Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar grew louder on Sunday after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati raised questions over no action being taken against the DM despite serious allegations by the victim’s family. The BSP supremo said that an impartial inquiry into the matter would not be possible without removing the DM.

"The victim family of the Hathras gang rape case has made many serious allegations of intimidation etc. on the DM of the district, yet the secret silence of the UP government is sad and very worrying. Although the government has agreed to a CBI inquiry, how can the DM be there to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter? People are apprehensive," Mayawati said in an early morning tweet.

After the announcement of a CBI probe in the case on Saturday, the brother of the victim had demanded strict action against Kumar and also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter. "It doesn’t matter who investigates the matter, our questions are still unanswered. Why has no action been taken against the Hathras DM, who misbehaved with the family members and tried to threaten the family?" asked the brother. "We want justice, we want a probe monitored by a Supreme Court judge."

Besides, the Samajwadi Party had also raised questions on why no action was being taken against the DM Hathras. "It is very shocking that the Yogi government has not yet taken any action on DM Hathras who allegedly ordered midnight cremation and misbehaved with the victim’s family. The government should take strict action against such officers first who not just misbehave but also threaten the family of the victim," said SP MLA and spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan.