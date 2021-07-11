'Govts Are Not Worried': Mayawati Over Rising Prices of Essentials

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati raised concerns over increasing prices of essential commodities on Sunday, 11 July. The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh questioned why the government had not taken serious note of the issues that are gravely affecting people.



Mayawati brought the issue up on Twitter, where she said, “The way the prices of daily essential commodities like petrol, diesel, cooking gas, milk etc. are increasing continuously in the country, inflation is touching the skies and making people sad and causing them to suffer. Yet the governments are not serious and are not worried about it, why? This is very sad.”

The former CM questioned governments about rising prices of essentials via Twitter.

She went on to state that it is necessary for the state and central governments to devote their complete power and resources to fight poverty, unemployment, and inflation, so that the people are pulled out of the “atmosphere of despair” and onto the right track of development.

Fuel prices continue to soar across the country and touched a record high in Delhi, with petrol retailing at Rs 100.91 per litre and diesel Rs 89.88 per litre respectively.

