UP Govt's Advertorial Hailing CM on Newspaper Front Page Shows Kolkata Flyover

A full-page advertisement by the Uttar Pradesh government on the front page of The Indian Express, on Sunday, 12 September, has come to be heavily criticised by netizens.

The ad, titled "Transforming Uttar Pradesh Under Yogi Adityanath", consists the picture of a flyover and other buildings that are very evidently from Kolkata, as many on social media have pointed.

UP Govt Ad Shows Picture of Kolkata's 'Maa Flyover'

The ad, which consists of a life-size photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has a cluster of photos on the bottom left corner that shows Kolkata's Maa flyover and other buildings in its vicinity.

The Uttar Pradesh government's advertorial on the front page of The Indian Express.

The ad consists of a quote by the UP CM accompanied by a text piece. The piece states, "Uttar Pradesh, in 2021, is a vastly changed place". It also says that the state has become India's second richest in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

However, after the paper was published, many were quick to point out that the flyover shown in the ad was the Maa Flyover in Kolkata, one of the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government's flagship projects in the city. The blue and white paint, a trademark of all government projects, buildings and schemes, since Banerjee took over as chief minister in 2011, is also a giveaway.

That apart, the brown, glassed building that is shown next to the flyover is also the JW Marriott hotel in Kolkata. If one zooms in, one can also see the ITC Sonar hotel next to it. The two hotels are next to each other in the city and overlook the Maa flyover.

Further zooming in on the photo also shows the trademark yellow ambassador taxi that Kolkata is famous for.

Netizens Mock Ad

Twitterati were quick to call out the ad for showing images of West Bengal while talking about developmental work in UP.

How shameful that @myogiadityanath doesn't have anything to show off from U.P. so he steals an image of the MAA flyover in Kolkata!! With a Yellow Ambassador taxi too!! @SitaramYechury @BJP4Bengal @kavita_krishnan @Dipankar_cpiml pic.twitter.com/n7SrDzXMgx — Sunil M. Caleb سنیل کا؛لب #Andolanjivi (@SunilCaleb) September 12, 2021

Post election in Bengal @BJP4Bengal used photos of buses burning in other states to spread fake news about Bengal. Now that the UP election is looming ahead they had to resort to use images of the development done under @MamataOfficial for their own advertisement. — Shabba Hakim (@ShabbaHakim) September 12, 2021

Why to show Kolkata's Maa Flyover as work of UP Government? pic.twitter.com/Ihp6guU1vL — Abhinav Saha (@abhinavsaha) September 12, 2021

Soon enough, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal hit out at the BJP and the UP government for passing off their work as that of the UP government. Many TMC legislators and leaders tweeted their indignation, some even going on to mock the ad.

Thuggy Yogi in his UP ads with Kolkata’s MAA flyover, our JW Marriott & our iconic yellow taxis!



Change your soul or at least your ad agency Gudduji!



P.S. Looking forward to FIRs against me in Noida now :-) pic.twitter.com/I7TRUMvCjO — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 12, 2021

Lol the image on the bottom left is from Kolkata - of the Maa Flyover.



Zoom in & you can also see the iconic Kolkata yellow ambassador taxi on the flyover.



“Transforming UP” means spending millions on newspaper ads around India & stealing pics of development in Kolkata? pic.twitter.com/AgbkyaHo62 — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) September 12, 2021

Glad that Kolkata's Maa Flyover - a construction of pride built by GoWB led by Didi @MamataOfficial is used by UP's CM to further his fake model of development .

The @BJP4India is a fake party that is destroying India ! pic.twitter.com/J7y3bi1Vt5 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) September 12, 2021

Indian Express Tweets Clarification

After the outcry, The Indian Express tweeted a clarification saying that a wrong image was "inadvertently used in the cover collage of the advertorial".

A wrong image was inadvertently included in the cover collage of the advertorial on Uttar Pradesh produced by the marketing department of the newspaper. The error is deeply regretted and the image has been removed in all digital editions of the paper. — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) September 12, 2021

The Quint has reached out to the UP government for a comment. This copy will be updated once they respond.

