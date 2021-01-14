Gov't watchdog: DOJ failed 'zero tolerance' management

·4 min read

WASHINGTON — Justice Department leaders under President Donald Trump knew their 2018 “zero tolerance” border policy would result in family separations but pressed on with prosecutions even as other agencies became overwhelmed with migrants, a government watchdog report released Thursday has found.

The report from the inspector general for the Justice Department found that leadership failed to prepare to implement the policy or manage the fallout, which resulted in more than 3,000 family separations and caused lasting emotional damage to children who were taken from their parents at the border. The policy was widely condemned by world leaders, religious groups and lawmakers in the U.S. as cruel.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, along with other top leaders in the Trump administration, were bent on curbing immigration. The “zero tolerance” policy was one of several increasingly restrictive policies aimed at discouraging migrants from coming to the Southern border. Trump’s administration also vastly reduced the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. and all but halted asylum at the border, through a combination of executive orders and regulation changes.

President-elect Joe Biden has said Trump’s restrictive immigration policies are harmful, but it’s not clear yet what he will do when he gets in office to alter the system.

The “zero tolerance” policy meant that any adult caught crossing the border illegally would be prosecuted for illegal entry. Because children cannot be jailed with their family members, families were separated and children were taken into custody by Health and Human Services, which manages unaccompanied children at the border. The policy was a colossal mess; there was no system created to reunite children with their families. The watchdog report found that it led to a $227 million funding shortfall.

According to the report, department leaders underestimated how difficult it would be to carry out in the field and did not inform local prosecutors and others that children would be separated. They also failed to understand that children would be separated longer than a few hours, and when that was discovered, they pressed on.

The policy began April 6, 2018, under an executive order that was issued without warning to other federal agencies that would have to manage the policy, including the U.S. Marshals Service and Health and Human Services. It was halted June 20, 2018.

The watchdog report found that judges, advocacy groups and even federal prosecutors raised concerns over the policy. But Sessions and others wrongly believed that arrests at the border would not result in prolonged separation, and ignored the difficulty in reuniting families.

Justice leadership looked at a smaller version of the policy enacted in 2017 in West Texas, but ignored some of the same concerns raised by judges and prosecutors at that time. Top leaders were focused solely on increased illegal activity and didn’t seek information that would have shown concerns over the family separations that would result.

The report follows other scathing investigations of the policy, adding to the evidence that Trump administration officials knew a zero-tolerance policy would result in family separations and inflict trauma on immigrant parents and children.

A watchdog report from Department of Health and Human Services found that children separated at the border, many already distressed by their life in their home countries or by their journey, showed more fear, feelings of abandonment and post-traumatic stress symptoms than children who were not separated. The chaotic reunification process only added to their ordeal.

In a November 2017 email, a top Health and Human Services official wrote that there was a shortage of "beds for babies” as an apparent result of separations in and around El Paso, Texas, that occurred months before the national policy began. Other emails suggest that the Department of Homeland Security did not tell HHS officials about the pilot program, even as government facilities for minors run by HHS saw an uptick of children who had been taken from their parents. The emails were released by congressional Democrats in an October 2020 report.

And close to three years after the Trump administration enacted zero-tolerance, more than 600 parents who were separated from their children have still not been located by a group of outside lawyers working to reunite families, according to a court filing Wednesday.

___

Associated Press Writer Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report from Houston.

Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Raptors showing signs of recovery after difficult start

    The Raptors managed to win only once on a four-game road swing but Pascal Siakam is rounding into form, Chris Boucher is providing much-needed consistency at centre and even Stanley Johnson is having a glow-up.

  • Josh Anderson is exactly the 'power horse' Canadiens have needed for ages

    It was hard to miss Josh Anderson in Montreal's season-opening loss to the Maple Leafs.

  • Houston's long-term future murky after trading disgruntled James Harden

    The Rockets are still in the muck, but it’s better than where they were yesterday after trading James Harden.

  • Sources: Urban Meyer finalizing deal to become Jacksonville Jaguars' next head coach

    Meyer will join the Jaguars, who have emerged in this coaching cycle as one of the more attractive NFL openings. The team has the No. 1 pick in the draft, which is expected to be Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

  • This 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card just sold for $5.2 million, an all-time record for trading cards

    Entrepreneur/actor Rob Gough bought the Mantle card, which nearly doubled in price since its 2018 sale

  • Michael Phelps' wife, Nicole, shares her fears about losing him to depression

    To help Michael Phelps deal with his depression, his wife, Nicole, needed her own mental health routine.

  • Rams will slow Rodgers, but will it be enough to beat Green Bay?

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be hard-pressed to have his way with the Rams’ stingy defense, but L.A. is going to have trouble out-scoring Green Bay.

  • North Division off to a flying start with thriller from Leafs, Habs

    The Maple Leafs and Canadiens offered proof that the NHL's All-Canadian division will live up to the hype.

  • Brock Boeser scores twice, Vancouver defeats Edmonton 5-3 in season opener

    EDMONTON — Brock Boeser and the Vancouver Canucks took advantage of the Edmonton Oilers' defensive lapses to win their opening game of the NHL season Wednesday night. Boeser scored twice in the third, including the winner, in the 5-3 win in front of no fans and canned crowd noise at Rogers Place. Bo Horvat, Adam Gaudette, and rookie Nils Hoglander also scored for Vancouver. Braden Holtby made 28 saves for his first win as a Canuck. Kailer Yamamoto, Darnell Nurse and Adam Larsson replied for Edmonton. Mikko Koskinen stopped 30-of-35 shots for the loss. “I thought we played pretty well tonight. Obviously, there are still things we got to clean up but for the most part I thought the guys battled really hard,” said Horvat. “We kept our game simple fairly early and let our skill take over after that.” Vancouver head coach Travis Green said Boeser’s game has gone up a notch. “I think he’s worked on his shot. He’s worked on his release,” said Green. “Even the second goal, I don’t know if he scores that goal a year ago. His release point, he can change it a little bit better. But it’s not just the goals. I thought his two-way game was solid tonight.” Edmonton head coach Dave Tippett didn’t mince words on his team’s performance. “Poor puck play and poor reads led to Grade-A chances against. Give enough of them and they’re going to capitalize,” said Tippett. “If we want to be harder team to play against, those are the ones that have to come out of our game.” The Canucks won despite not having winger J.T. Miller in the lineup. Miller, their top scorer from last season, and depth defenceman Jordie Benn had to sit out as per COVID-19 protocol. Oiler captain Connor McDavid, playing on his 24th birthday, was held scoreless but buzzed around the net, driving on Holtby relentlessly and drawing multiple penalties. Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl, the reigning Art Ross Trophy winner as the league’s top point getter, registered one assist. Vancouver opened the scoring with less than five minutes to play in the first period. Tanner Pearson, racing with the puck up the right wing, managed, just before getting hit, to spin and put the puck on the tape of Horvat in the slot. Horvat skated in alone and shot the puck low stick side past Koskinen. The Oilers tied the game early in the second. Draisaitl, off a turnover, fed the puck to Yamamoto who one-timed the puck from the slot into the top corner. Hoglander, the Swedish rookie, put Vancouver up 2-1 with less than three minutes to go in the second on a rebound after Edmonton failed to clear the puck out of its own end. The goals came in bunches in the third period, starting with Nurse’s wrist shot from the face-off circle just 10 seconds in. Gaudette then scored on a cross-ice feed from Antoine Roussel to make it 3-2. Less than two minutes later, Quinn Hughes, down on the ice near the blue line, managed to backhand the puck to an open Boeser in the slot, who fired low and in for a 4-2 lead. Then Larsson fired a slapshot from the top of the face-off circle through traffic and in to cut the lead to 4-3. Boeser then took a pass off the wall from Elias Pettersson to steam in on the right wing and fire the puck shortside over Koskinen’s shoulder. The two teams play again in Edmonton Thursday night in what will be a 56-game regular-season sprint over 115 days. Due to cross-border COVID travel restrictions, the seven Canadian teams will play each other in the North Division. Edmonton and Vancouver will play 10 times. It was a return to familiar surroundings for both teams. Edmonton hosted the NHL’s Western Conference playoffs and league’s final two playoff rounds last summer in the so-called playoff “bubble.” For Vancouver it was a breakout bubble. The Canucks, back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, knocked off the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in the first round and pushed the Vegas Golden Knights to the brink before bowing out in seven games in the second round. The Oilers ended their season with a major disappointment, losing in four games in the play-in round to the underdog Chicago Blackhawks. In pre-game warmups, the Oilers skated out in their dark blue third jerseys, with their usual numbers but the name Moss on the back of every sweater to honour the memory of locker room attendant Joey Moss. Moss died in October at age 57. He was born with Down syndrome and through the years became a fan favourite, a city icon and an inspiration to many in the cause of inclusivity. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

  • NFL Divisional Round: Saints-Buccaneers preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    This may be the last time Tom Brady and Drew Brees square off, but the Buccaneers and Saints are far more than their legendary quarterbacks.

  • Report: Seahawks fire security manager after arrest on child porn charges

    The now-former employee reportedly had 25,000 images in his possession, as well as videos.

  • Report: Ben Simmons was on table for James Harden trade, but Rockets went with Nets' offer

    There was another young talent the Sixers refused to give up for James Harden.

  • Divisional Round pressing questions: Is it disrespectful to compare Tom Brady to this version of Drew Brees? 

    Matt Harmon lays out five pressing questions heading into the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, including whether Tom Brady is leaps and bounds the superior quarterback in his upcoming matchup of elder statesmen.

  • Aaron Rodgers trying to 'savor every moment' of Packers season as career winds down

    Aaron Rodgers isn't ready to retire yet, but he's trying to enjoy every single moment he can as the end of his career inches closer.

  • Lions reportedly tab Rams personnel director Brad Holmes as next GM

    The Lions have hired Rams college scouting director Brad Holmes for their vacant general manager position.

  • Robot referees: Salvation or scourge?

    Should robots be used to officiate sports? Neil deGrasse Tyson offers his take.

  • Lamar Jackson has most to gain these playoffs, as Ravens take on Bills on Yahoo Sports app

    If Lamar Jackson can lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl, it will be tough to deny his greatness.

  • Steelers part ways with OC Randy Fichtner, two other coaches

    Steelers OC Randy Fichtner won't be back with the Steelers in 2021 after 13 years with the team.

  • NCAAW what to watch: Top-25 matchups in SEC, Pac-12; Big Ten gets Monday tripleheader

    The Big Ten will take center stage on Monday, starting with the nation's third-highest scorer in Michigan's Naz Hillmon.

  • NFL divisional round Sunday picks: Saints try to beat the Buccaneers again

    Sunday's games include a matchup between division rivals.