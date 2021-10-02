UP Govt Recommends CBI Probe Into Gorakhpur Police Raid 'Murder'

Two days after a state resident was reported dead after a police raid at a Gorakhpur hotel, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, 1 October, recommended a CBI probe into the incident.

An FIR had been registered under the sections of murder against six police officers in Gorakhpur after Manish Gupta, a 38-year-old businessman from Kanpur, died during a late-night raid at a hotel in the city.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been set up to look into the matter, and will continue to investigate the case till CBI takes over, the Uttar Pradesh government directed on Friday.

A press release issued by the state government further noted that the administration had given instructions for the appointment of the deceased's wife as an employee of the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA). An ex gratia compensation of Rs 40 lakh has been announced for the family.

What Had Happened

Gupta had been injured in a raid conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police at a Gorakhpur hotel in the wee hours of Wednesday. He had sustained injuries in the raid and succumbed to his wounds in the hospital, where he had been subsequently taken.

Based on the complaint of the businessman's wife Meenakshi Gupta, an FIR has been filed against six police officers allegedly involved in the purported murder.

The police, while it has suspended the accused personnel, has denied the accusation of murder. In a statement, Gorakhpur SP Vipin Tada had said that the police had gone to the hotel to conduct a check for criminals as three suspects were staying in one of the rooms.

According to the police, Gupta died after a fall in the hotel room, and maintain that it was an "accident."

Meenakshi Gupta, however, has alleged that the policemen misbehaved with her husband and assaulted him when he objected to their behaviour.

In a video that has been widely circulated, Meenakshi Gupta states that the police had discouraged her from filing an FIR. Gupta's family had demanded a CBI probe into the case.

The post-mortem report has revealed that several injuries were inflicted upon Gupta, and cites the cause of death as “coma antemortem injury.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday had met with the Gorakhpur deceased's family, and had assured Meenakshi Gupta that a CBI investigation would be recommended into the death.

The chief minister also assured her of other assistance, including the provision of a government job for her, and the transfer of the murder case to Kanpur, as per her demand, news agency IANS had reported.

