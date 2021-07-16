UP govt has provided 2.64 crore jobs in 4.5 years: Sidharth Nath Singh

UP Cabinet Minister of MSME Sidharth Nath Singh with Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, MSME, Export Promotion, Khadi & Village Industry (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister of Micro Small and Medium Entreprises (MSME) Sidharth Nath Singh on Friday claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government has provided 2.64 crore jobs to people.

During the last 4.5 years, four lakh government jobs were provided directly and 2.60 crore jobs were provided by helping MSMEs, claimed Siddharth Nath Singh during a virtual press conference which was also attended by Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, MSME, Export Promotion, Khadi and Village Industry, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Responding to a question on jobs Singh said UP government has provided four lakh government jobs in the last four and half years. The government has also provided Rs 2.5 lakh crore loan to MSME's, which has created 2.60 lakh jobs in UP.

He said UP government has helped 4.41 lakh stressed MSME units by providing them credit under Central government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). Till date Rs 12.22 lakh crore has been provided to stressed MSMEs, he said.

Highlighting the key achievements of the UP government he said UP Investors Summit was organised in February 2018. The unprecedented success of UP Investors Summit 2018 led to the generation of 1,045 investment intents worth more than Rs 4.28 lakh crore across sectors.

Talking about the new opportunities during COVID-19, Navneet Sehgal said state government set up a dedicated Helpdesk at Invest UP in April 2020 has also attracted more than 96 investment intents, including intents from companies from around 10 countries such as Japan, US, UK, Canada, Germany, South Korea and Singapore worth around Rs 66,000 crore.

Some of the concrete investment intents, which have been allotted land include Rs 6,000 crore investments in data centre by Hiranandani Group, Rs 1,800 crore investment in software manufacturing by Microsoft, Rs 1,100 crore investment in data centre by STT GDC Pvt Ltd. (Singapore), Rs. 1,100 crore investments in yeast manufacturing by Associated British Food Plc (AB Mauri) (UK) in Pilibhit.

Sehgal said, "Most notably, Samsung India relocating its investment project of setting up its world largest display unit plant in Noida worth Rs 5,000 crores, has made India one of the largest display unit manufacturer in the world." (ANI)