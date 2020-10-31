Govt depts helped culprits smuggle gold, alleges Kerala BJP chief

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 31 (ANI): Several departments of the Kerala government helped the culprits smuggle gold in the state and government vehicles were used for trafficking of the same, BJP Kerala state president K Surendran alleged on Saturday.

"Several government departments helped the culprits in smuggling gold in many ways. Government vehicles were used in the trafficking of gold in the state especially the car of the president of the state sports council," Surendran told ANI here.

He also reiterated that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should tender his resignation as "he has lost the moral authority" to continue in the state's top office. Earlier, Surendran had alleged that Vijayan was the kingpin behind the Kerala gold smuggling case.

This comes as M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case and sent to seven-day custody of the economic offences watchdog for questioning.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)