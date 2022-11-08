Governor races live updates: Will DeSantis, Whitmer win reelection? What about Kari Lake in Arizona?

Seats in the House and Senate aren't the only races on the ballot this year. Across the country, dozens of candidates are running for their state's governors' mansions.

Among the highest-profile races:

In Arizona, Donald Trump-backed Republican Kari Lake is the favorite to be the next governor.

In Pennsylvania, Democrat Josh Shapiro has led Republican Doug Mastriano in recent polling.

In Michigan, incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer – the target of a foiled kidnap plot by right-wingers – is fighting conservative Republican Tudor Dixon to stay in office.

The USA TODAY Network is on the ground, in states across the country. Here's what's happening.

Here's what you need to know on Election Day:

Kari Lake casts vote in person

Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake went to vote at Phoenix’s downtown post office at noon on Tuesday with her husband, son and daughter.

Afterward, she spoke to a throng of local, national and international press, alleging problems with ballot tabulators in conservative areas.

Maricopa County reported that 20% of their polling sites were experiencing issues of over 220 locations.

Lake has made election reforms a key part of her campaign platform, including false claims that Donald Trump won the state in 2020. She has refused to say if she’d accept a loss, telling ABC News in October she would do so if the election was “fair, honest and transparent.”

As Lake cast her vote, Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs wrapped up visits to several polling locations in Tempe and Phoenix. Hobbs voted early on Nov. 1.

— Stacey Barchenger, the Arizona Republic

Story continues

Governor's race between Evers, Michels almost a referendum on what Wisconsin wants to see in education

For Wisconsin education, the Nov. 8 election will be pivotal, impacting the shape and course of education policy for years to come.

The two candidates for governor have significantly different visions for what should lie ahead for education. That, in itself, sets the stage for different paths. After all, the outcome of an election for governor often has made a big difference in the past. (Scott Walker defeating Tom Barrett, leading to the passage of Act 10, which disempowered teachers unions, in 2011, for example.)

If Democratic incumbent Tony Evers wins, his most important role in education will be as the man of a thousand vetoes. He has played that role already in his first term as governor, blocking Republican ideas on a range of issues, just as Republicans who control the Legislature have blocked his ideas.

If Republican challenger Tim MIchels wins, the path is wide open for making Republican talking points into education realities. A lot could — and likely will — happen.

— Alan J. Borsuk, the Journal Sentinel

Which political trend wins out in Michigan?

Michigan loves its incumbent governors. Not since 1990 has an incumbent lost a reelection bid, when Republican John Engler defeated incumbent Gov. James Blanchard, a Democrat, by a razor-thin margin.

One of those trends is getting bucked — Whitmer is the incumbent governor and Democratic President Joe Biden is in the White House. Whitmer has polled ahead of her opponent, Republican Tudor Dixon, although poll margins have narrowed closer to Election Day.

— Arpan Lobo, Detroit Free Press

Brian Dahle relishes underdog role entering California gubernatorial election

State Sen. Brian Dahle entered the California governor's race late. But that didn't stop him from earning a right to take on Democratic incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Dahle, a Republican from Bieber in Lassen County, fended off a field of 25 challengers in the June primary to get to Tuesday's showdown with Newsom. Polls show Newsom has a huge lead on his challenger. FiveThirtyEight, for example, has Newsom up 59.6% to 38.7% in its latest poll.

Dahle has campaigned on, among other things, the state's homeless crisis, decrying the fact that California has spent billions on homelessness, but people he has spoken to say the problem isn't getting any better.

"I'm a farmer from Bieber. You might say I'm the underdog," Dahle told the crowd of several hundred people at the Redding Civic Auditorium last February. "Well, I've been the underdog in every race I've ever won."

— David Benda, Jessica Skropanic, Redding Record Searchlight

PA governors: Respect outcome of election

Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome.

In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, former Govs. Tom Ridge, Mark Schweiker, Ed Rendell, and Tom Corbett said the state’s election process will be “open and transparent,” and “overseen by thousands of Pennsylvanians who care deeply about fairness.”

“We are asking you, as the leaders of the Pennsylvania Republican and Democratic parties, to pledge to honor that process, respect the law, abide the peoples’ will and support a peaceful transfer of power,” the four former governors wrote in the letter, a copy of which was provided to Spotlight PA from a spokesperson for Ridge. “In doing so, you will demonstrate to all Pennsylvania candidates who will be looking to you for leadership that love of Commonwealth and Country must come above all.”

— Angela Couloumbis and Katie Meyer, Spotlight PA

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro departs after voting at the Rydal Elementary School West polling location on Nov. 8, 2022, in Rydal, Pennsylvania. Shapiro faces Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in today's midterm general election.

Trump says he’s voted for DeSantis, hints again at presidential run

Former President Donald Trump said he voted this morning for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, while also dropping more hints that he’ll soon declare a third run for the White House, according to media reports.

Trump spoke to the media after he cast his vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Tuesday morning, according to video posted by the local CBS news station CBS12. Former first lady Melania Trump joined him. "No matter who you vote for, you have to vote," Trump told a sparse crowd outside the polling station.

Trump also repeated that he’ll be making an announcement about his potential candidacy a week from today at his Mar-a-Lago home and resort in Palm Beach. "I think Tuesday will be a very exciting day for a lot of people,” Trump said, adding that, “The country has gotten very bad. Its lost its way, its lost its confidence."

– Josh Meyer

Sisolak casts ballot in Las Vegas – at opponent’s alma mater

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - As the polls opened to voters across the state, a crowd of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s supporters waited eagerly outside Rancho High School in Las Vegas, where the first-term Democrat was expected to cast his ballot.

His Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, graduated from this high school decades earlier. The two are locked in a razor thin race for the governor’s mansion.

When Sisolak arrived Tuesday morning with his wife and daughters, he was greeted with a hero’s welcome: “Four more years! Four more years!”

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to be your governor,” a smiling Sisolak said.

When he emerged from the high school about 20 minutes later with his family, Sisolak said his first order of business if reelected after the votes are tallied is to address public safety, affordable housing and the state’s education systems.

Sisolak will spend Election Night on the Strip with the rest of the Democratic ticket.

– Rio Lacanlale, Reno Gazette Journal

Lake, Hobbs battle in Arizona governor's race

A grueling 20-month race to choose Arizona's next governor, one of the most closely watched gubernatorial contests in the country, is nearing its end as the state's final voters head to the polls Tuesday.

Republican nominee Kari Lake, the former television news anchor, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state and a former lawmaker, were locked in a close battle that often focused on national political figures and candidate style, not to mention their vastly different visions for Arizona's future.

And at least partially, the race offers a litmus test of whether Arizonans want to dwell on the 2020 election. Denying its legitimacy was a central part of Lake's campaign; Hobbs rose to prominence defending it.

It is unlikely that a winner will be declared Tuesday as election officials continue to count ballots, including those cast in person on Election Day. A final outcome could take several days or more.

– Stacy Barchenger

Shapiro, Mastriano bring differing visions for Pennsylvania

While the Senate race may get more headlines, the Pennsylvania governor's race is being closely watched. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is hoping to succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in a contest against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano.

Pennsylvania can expect changes no matter who wins. Both candidates have said they would move the commonwealth in a different direction from Wolf, though in different ways.

Mastriano, a Trump loyalist who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally at the U.S. Capitol before it devolved into a riot, has signed onto dozens of bills vetoed by Wolf since joining the General Assembly in 2020. His governorship would likely give the green light to many or all of these measures, which include restrictions on trans athletes in sports, more lenient gun laws and the expansion of poll watching.

Shapiro has broken with Wolf in expressing support in concept for the kind of Lifeline Scholarship Program advanced by Republican lawmakers. This program would give tax dollars to families in low-performing districts to help their children attend private schools.

Shapiro is also calling for a $250-per-vehicle gas tax rebate for car owners and more aggressive tax cuts, including an accelerated plan to reduce corporate net income tax and the elimination of "nuisance" fees such as the commonwealth's cellphone tax.

– York Daily Record

Midterms: Here's why security officials are concerned about claims of a hacked (or stolen) election

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wears an "I Voted" sticker after voting at his polling place, the New LIFE Worship Center Church of God, in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 8, 2022.

Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis: 2022's Hurricane Ian previews 2024 election

The lethal Florida hurricane of 2022 also generated storm warnings about the presidential race of 2024.

As President Joe Biden visited Florida in October to survey damage caused by Hurricane Ian, he found himself in the cross-winds of two potential 2024 re-election opponents: Former President Donald Trump and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Biden and DeSantis kept it cordial; Trump did not.

"We are a nation in decline – so sad to say it, we are a failing nation," Trump told a group of Hispanic conservatives in Miami, laying all of the blame on the Biden administration.

The trio of Biden, Trump, and DeSantis has been trading barbs all year, previewing a presidential race that could be unmatched in vitriol. Biden has said Trump and his political movement are "a threat to our very democracy," while Trump branded his 2020 vanquisher as an "enemy of the state."

Read the whole story here: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis: 2022's Hurricane Ian previews 2024 election

– David Jackson

The 10 governor's races to watch in the 2022 midterms

During a period of inaction of Washington, governors have taken a prominent role in forming national policy on a number of important fronts.

Beyond COVID-19, however, gubernatorial candidates are facing challenges that mirror the debates in Washington, including how they plan to handle violent crime and voting rights. Plus, the Supreme Court's summer ruling to leave reproductive rights to the states has placed abortion center stage in many governor's races.

From Maine to California, gubernatorial elections are being held in 36 states this fall with most featuring incumbents running for reelection. Ten of those races are especially noteworthy.

Read all about it: Why we're eyeing these 10 governor's races in 2022 midterms

– Phillip M. Bailey, Ella Lee

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Election updates on 2022 governor races: Closest races, reelections