Governor Gavin Newsom Says Production Could Restart Next Week; Guidelines Released Monday

Governor Gavin Newsom brought his Economic Recovery & Reinvention Listening Tour to Hollywood on Wednesday. He hosted a virtual roundtable with Californians who work in the film and television industry. It started late but, once it got going, streamed live on the governor’s YouTube page.

“We’re in realtime drafting guidelines” for specific sectors, including the entertainment industry, said the governor.

Those guidelines will be released on Monday and will allow some counties to move deeper into the governor’s four phase plan. Newsom made clear that this includes the entertainment industry.

Participants in the roundtable included Ted Saradnos, Ava DuVernay, Tom Steyer and actor John Huertas from This Is Us.

Huertas said he was speaking with show creator Dan Fogelman and the show may not go back into production until January in case there is a second wave of the virus.

Ava DuVernay said she is “deeply effected by the challenges of my crew members.” That has her “very eager” to find a way to reopen safely.

