Government's new sex education guidance will be 'sensitive and age appropriate', says Rishi Sunak

UNESCO's International technical guidance on sexuality education

Rishi Sunak has vowed to protect Britain's “precious” children amid concerns over sex education in schools.

The prime minister has pledged that a Government review of England’s sex education curriculum will protect children from inappropriate sexual content and extreme views on gender.

“First and foremost as a parent... it's really important that what our kids are exposed to, not just at school but online, is sensitive and age appropriate,” he said.

"Our children are precious, they deserve to be protected," he added.

His comments come as the government distances itself from UN sex education guidance that recommends primary pupils are taught about “sexual stimulation”.

There is mounting concern that the controversial UNESCO advice, which forms part of a wider UN education framework to which the UK is a party, was consulted during the drafting of teaching materials in this country.

A Telegraph investigation has revealed that guidance by UNESCO - an agency of the UN - recommends toddlers reflect on how they feel about “their bodies” and “biological sex and gender”.

The UNESCO document is aimed at policymakers around the world and is part of a UN-run international framework that all four parts of the UK are signatories to.

The Telegraph can reveal it has informed sexual education guidance for thousands of children across Britain, leading to a backlash from MPs, calling for the Government to review its links with UNESCO.

The guidance recommends that nine year olds should be taught to “communicate and understand different sexual feelings” and “describe male and female responses to sexual stimulation”.

Nine-year olds are to learn to “describe how gender inequality is linked to differences in power” within families and friendships, while five-year-olds should “express how they feel about their body” and “reflect on how they feel about their biological sex and gender”.

A Government spokesman said: “The UK Government does not agree with this guidance. We have not distributed or promoted it to schools in England.

“We provide our own statutory guidance to schools.

“We are currently reviewing our guidance and will be looking at introducing age ratings to make sure teaching materials are high-quality, factual and compliant with guidelines in order to keep children safe.”

However, the UK government is a signatory to UNESCO’s Global Education 2030 Agenda, which encompasses its sexuality guidance.

Caroline Ansell, a Conservative MP on the Commons’ Education Select Committee, said Mr Sunak's upcoming sex education review "needs to identify if this frankly alarming UNESCO guidance has influenced the Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) being taught in our schools".

She added: "I will be writing to the Education Secretary [Gillian Keegan] to question why the UK ever signed up to it."

Nick Fletcher, a Conservative MP on the committee, said the review “desperately” needs to look at whether the UNESCO framework had influenced teaching materials.

He added: "I think it’s hugely widespread. We need to blow the lid off this.”

UNESCO's guidance echoes the outlook and many of the prescriptions of an earlier document issued by the World Health Organsation (WHO), which caused a backlash from the Government, MPs and activists following a Telegraph report on its recommendations aimed at toddlers. Both organisations, which are part of the UN, recommend that children under the age of 10 should be taught about masturbation.

The UNESCO guidance published in 2018 "directly informed" sexual education laws in Wales, according to Welsh government documents, and an earlier version of the same guidance was cited in laws passed in Scotland, though neither country adopted all of its recommendations.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “The report was just one of a range of reports analysed and considered during the development of the RSE code and statutory guidance.

“What is taught in schools in Wales is set out clearly in the RSE Code and guidance."

A Scottish Government spokesman said it was "for councils and schools to decide" how to deliver sexual education "within the framework” provided by Scotland’s Curriculum for Excellence.

The UNESCO guidance adopts what has been described as a "positive" definition of sexual health, which rejects the conventional definition of it being "merely the absence of disease" or "dysfunction".

Instead, it points to a widely used WHO definition, which asserts that good sexual health also "requires" the possibility of having “sexual experiences” that are "pleasurable".

The Scottish government points to this definition in its legislation for schools.

It is understood that thousands of schoolchildren in England have undertaken sexual education programmes informed by UNESCO guidance despite it never having been subjected to parliamentary scrutiny.

Guidelines issued in 2014 for secondary schools by Hackney Learning Trust, a government funded body responsible for educational improvements in the borough, which has 55 secondary schools with more than 40,000 students, cited an earlier version of the UNESCO document under a section titled: "Evidence of effectiveness - what does good SRE look like?"

In advice for teachers of children aged 11 and above, it adopts the WHO definition of sexual health being as "something which requires" the "possibility of having "pleasurable and safe" sexual experiences.

A Hackney Education spokesman said its guidance issued in 2014 is no longer used or promoted and has been “superseded by DfE statutory guidance”, which was made compulsory in 2020.

A UNESCO spokesman said its guidance is: “A UN multi-agency document based on evidence of the positive impact of context-appropriate and age-appropriate comprehensive sexuality education.

“It was produced following the request of Member States for advice and examples of best practice in this area.”

They added: “It is up to each member state to decide whether or not to implement all or some of it.”

However, in addition to targeting policy makers, the UNESCO document suggests that "non-governmental organisations" and "young people" can use it as an "advocacy or accountability tool" to lobby governments.

No date yet for new guidance

The current Government review is looking at how the sex education implemented in English schools has been influenced by external guidance. Mr Sunak refused to put a date on when the new guidance would be published.

The New Social Covenant Unit (NSCU) think tank, chaired by the Tory MP Miriam Cates, has claimed that the “actual teaching practice occurring in schools is often...removed from the original definition of RSE”.

The think-tank gave the example of the School of Sexuality Education, a charity that has been employed by more than 300 schools, reached over 67,000 young people, and helped create teacher training programmes, and advocates “for a sex positive approach,” “both in the classroom and in general”.

The charity, which cites UNESCO's guidance on its website, has said a sex positive approach "means stepping away from heteronormative and monogamy-based assumptions and, instead, working to understand our own and each other’s desires openly and without presumption”.

A book used by teachers in schools that the School of Sexuality Education promotes on its website, Great Relationships and Sex Education, advises teachers to “emphasise that love and affection are often important parts of good sex, but not always.

"For others, good sex is quick, rough and anonymous. You can also explore the fact that some people enjoy feeling pain during sex, which is often referred to as kink or BDSM.”

