Government's legal chief 'quits' over Boris Johnson's plans to unpick Brexit agreement

The head of the government’s legal department is believed to have quit over Boris Johnson’s plans to unpick protections for Northern Ireland in the Brexit agreement.

Jonathan Jones is said to be “very unhappy” about the controversial move to overwrite parts of the protocol signed with the EU last year and ratified.

The resignation will fuel criticism that the prime minister is attempting to renege on the agreement – jeopardising peace in Northern Ireland and an EU trade deal.

Sir Jonathan’s departure is expected to be announced on Tuesday, the Financial Times reported. The Cabinet Office declined to comment.

He would be the sixth senior Whitehall civil servant to resign this year, following the exits of cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill and the permanent secretaries at the Foreign Office, Home Office, Ministry of Justice Department for Education.Downing Street has denied that new legislation – to override requirements for customs checks in the Irish Sea and limits on using state aid – amount to tearing up parts of the Brexit agreement.

It would only be used if talks with the EU failed, it says, but the move does amount to a unilateral act to rework an international agreement, alarming the EU.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, reminded the prime minister that the Northern Ireland protocol is “an obligation under international law”.

Sir Jonathan, at a think-tank event earlier this year, made clear it was the job of government lawyers to point out if any action was “incompatible” with ministers’ legal duty.

“Fundamentally, international law is the law. It derives from obligations the government has entered into through treaty or otherwise arise under international law,” he was quoted as saying.

“We treat that as the law, and the government is subject to the rule of law and will comply with those obligations.”

