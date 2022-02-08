Governments discriminate against First Nations providing policing services, CHRT rules

·5 min read

A recent finding by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal that Mashteuiatsh Police Services received inadequate funding due to discrimination could have an impact on the federal First Nations Policing Program right across the country.

“The decision by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) comes to the same conclusion that we as First Nations have presented so many times over. It confirms that governments have totally failed in providing the necessary funding to sustain our policing services within our First Nations communities,” said Ghislain Picard, chief for the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL).

The First Nations Policing Program is a tripartite program that sees policing agreements signed between the federal government, provincial or territorial governments, and First Nations. The federal government covers 52 per cent of the cost. The province or territory picks up the remainder.

Currently the program serves approximately 60 per cent of First Nation and Inuit communities in Canada.

“I think the decision could have the potential of impacting all (First Nations) police services across the country,” said Picard.

Picard was joined in a Zoom news conference on Feb. 3 by Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation Chief Gilbert Dominique, who brought the complaint to the CHRT in 2016, and Kebaowek First Nation Chief Lance Haymond, who holds the public safety portfolio for the AFNQL.

Dominique filed the complaint against Public Safety Canada stating the policing program had provided insufficient funding to adequately service the community of Mashteuiatsh in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation is located in that region. He alleged the community “suffered unfavourable treatment” because of discrimination based on race.

Mashteuiatsh has had a tripartite agreement with the federal and Quebec governments since 1996. It has renewed that agreement at irregular intervals ranging from one year to the present five-year agreement, which expires in 2023.

Dominque stated in his complaint that the adverse treatment was as a result of the program receiving insufficient funding, the agreement having to be renewed after short periods of time, and an inadequate level of police services offered to members in the community.

In its Jan. 31, 2022, ruling, the CHRT concluded Dominique’s complaint was founded.

The CHRT’s decision points out that Public Safety Canada conceded that the services offered to the First Nations through the program would be influenced by the funding that is paid to them.

However, Public Safety Canada argued that Mashteuiatsh had not suffered unfavourable treatment in connection with the services provided.

The CHRT did not agree.

The CHRT drew on its 2016 decision of a complaint brought by the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, which held that the federal government had discriminated against First Nations children involved in child welfare by underfunding services it provided them.

The CHRT said funding for the First Nations Child and Family Services Program constituted a service and the federal government’s role was not limited to funding the service. The same, said CHRT, was the case for the First Nations Policing Program as Public Safety Canada not only provided funding, but also provided oversight, assistance and demanded accountability, stating in its policy that its objectives were “improvement of social order, public security and personal safety in First Nations communities.”

The CHRT pointed to evidence that indicated the federal government is first to establish its level of contribution to the program.

The CHRT also pointed out that Mashteuiatsh asked for more funding for its police services to meet the needs of the community. The federal and Quebec governments refused to increase their contributions.

The complainant argues that police services must be comparable to those of neighbouring municipalities, stated the CHRT.

Picard said the shortcomings of the policing program has been a concern raised with the federal government for years. He recalled “going to the Hill” in Ottawa in 2011 and 2013 to make the same arguments Mashteuiatsh had.

“I remember under the Harper government back in 2013, the (public safety) minister at the time, Minister (Victor) Toews had agreed, had listened to us, met with us and the only action he took was to renew the program, which was a total failure,” said Picard.

While the CHRT has rendered its decision, it has not made a judgement on compensation or reparation.

Those discussions will occur between Mashteuiatsh and Canada, said AFNQL legal counsel Benoit Amyot.

“If we cannot agree on compensation or reparation, we could receive an order from (the) tribunal and that would be binding,” said Amyot.

Picard said he was confident Canada and Quebec were discussing the matter as the news conference was being held. However, he was not as confident that an agreement on compensation or reparations would be forthcoming quickly.

He pointed to the CHRT’s ruling in the Caring Society’s case. An agreement was only reached with the federal government for compensation this past Christmas.

“It’s going to take a long time,” said Picard.

The CHRT did not set a deadline as to when the issue of reparation had to be met.

“Protection and safety should be a very fundamental and basic human right and why should it be different when it comes to our peoples? I think that’s the point to be made here and that’s the point that needs to be understood by governments,” said Picard.

The Prime Minister’s mandate letter that went to Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, stated, “With the Minister of Indigenous Services, co-develop a legislative framework for First Nations policing, which recognizes First Nations policing as an essential service, and work with interested communities to expand the number of communities served by First Nations policing.”

Windspeaker.com

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com, Windspeaker.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Olympic ski jumpers fearlessly fly with mental fortitude

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Anna Hoffmann sat on a metal bar perched about as high as a 40-story building, rolled her shoulders back, took a deep breath and exhaled. The American ski jumper left the safe place, went down the in-run and took flight the length of an football field with her bib flapping in the wind before landing smoothly in the machine-made snow. What would frighten almost anyone outside of the sport, Hoffmann handled with poise as she prepared to compete Saturday in the Olympics fo

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They come later at a special ceremony where the day's winners gather. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned with a golden wreath. A similar ritual un

  • Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic silver

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — At the Tetonia Club in Alta, Wyoming, they clung to one simple phrase as the bedlam gained steam while their daughter, sister and friend, Jaelin Kauf, edged closer and closer to the Olympic silver medal: “Deliver the love.” Kauf delivered the love. A spot on the podium was a fitting reward to go with it. Half a world away from Alta, the 25-year-old Kauf finished second Sunday in freestyle moguls, an event her family has set the standard in over decades. Kauf's mom, Patt

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Canadian women's hockey team keeps rolling with 11 goals in blowout of Finland

    In her first Olympics, Canada's Sarah Fillier is quickly proving she belongs. The 21-year-old Georgetown, Ont., native scored twice, Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each recorded hat tricks and the Canadian women's hockey team stormed past Finland with an 11-1 victory on Saturday at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing. "It speaks to the depth on our team," Fillier said. "We have a ton of skill and a ton of talent and we're willing to score any way we can. ... It's really from everywhere on the

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • Canada needs extra end for win over Czechs but falls to Australia in mixed doubles

    BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Exiled artist Ai Weiwei reflects on Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — When the artist Ai Weiwei was picked to help design Beijing’s Bird’s Nest stadium for the 2008 Summer Olympics, he hoped the Games and the venue's distinct architecture — the instantly recognizable weave of curving steel beams — would symbolize China’s new openness. He was disappointed. The Chinese dissident widely regarded as one of the world’s greatest living artists has repeatedly described the stadium and the 2008 Olympics as a “fake smile” that his native country presented to

  • Canadian downhill skiers aim for Olympic success

    BEIJING — One was a figure skater. One was a hockey player. Another was — shh, don’t tell anyone! — “never a hockey guy” and always preferred skiing and mountain biking over the national sport. One thing that the new generation of Canadian downhillers have in common with each other, though, is that they all grew up racing in the Whistler Mountain Ski Club. They don’t have a nickname yet. But like the Crazy Canucks and Canadian Cowboys of yesteryear, they’ve got plenty of speed and they want to s