Government wins fracking vote but 40 Tory MPs rebel and chief whip has quit

Tensions in the division lobby among Tory MPs. (Chris Bryant)

The Government has won a vote against a Labour motion to ban fracking but the Tory chief has reportedly resigned in a furore as MPs were voting.

The government won by 326 to 230 against the banning of fracking. That reprsented a majority of 96 with 40 Tories not voting with the government - including Kwasi Kwarteng Nadine Dorries and Theresa May - and risking losing the whip.

Prime Minister Liz Truss lifted the moratorium in England despite the concerns of many Tories.

Conservative deputy chief whip Craig Whittaker had issued a “100% hard” three-line whip, meaning any Tory MP that rebelled could be thrown out of the parliamentary party. But the vote descended into chaos as MPs argued in the division lobby where they vote.

Massive Tory row going on in the lobby, literally trying to force people through. Lots of anger — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) October 19, 2022

But chief whip Wendy Morton has reportedly resigned in the fallout as tory MPs were ushered in to vote. Witnesses deccribed frenetic scenes as tory MPs argued in the lobby.

MP Chris Bryant told Sky News: “At least one member was physically pulled through the door I’ve never seen a member physically manhandled into a division lobby.”

The deputy speaker has launched an investigation into the controversy surrounding the vote.

Raising a point of order, Chris Bryant said in the chamber: “I would urge you to launch an investigation into the scenes outside the entrance to the no lobby earlier. As you know, members are expected to be able to vote without fear or favour and the behaviour code which is agreed by the whole of the House says there shall never be bullying or harassment.

“I saw members being physically manhandled into another lobby and being bullied.

“If we want to stand up against bullying in this House of our staff, we have to stop bullying in this chamber as well.”

The division list showed 40 Conservative MPs did not take part in the fracking vote.

They cannot all be considered to be abstentions, with some likely to have been on Government business.

Those known to be abstaining alsoninclude Chris Skidmore and Angela Richardson.

Jacob Rees-Mogg the business secretary said: “There was some confusion over whether it was a confidence vote or not. Late in the day a junor official sent a message saying it wasn’t a vote of confidence... we were not sure. it fed through to the floor of the house.”

On allegations that MPs were being pressurised he said: “I’ve been giving reassurances all day about the vote. I did see one person use an expletive but he didn’t say it to one person individually. People were having conversations it was perfectly reasonable.”