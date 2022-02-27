Government ‘urgently’ looking at how to support Ukraine refugees – Truss

Catherine Wylie, Ted Hennessey, Gavin Cordon and Benjamin Cooper, PA
·4 min read

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has declined to say how many refugees from Ukraine the UK will accept but insisted the Government is “urgently” looking at what more it can do.

The Government has faced intense criticism over its failure so far to relax the visa requirements for Ukrainian nationals.

Ms Truss said Britain has always welcomed refugees fleeing from war, but did not say how soon the country will welcome people from Ukraine or how many will be accepted.

Asked if the Government will waive visa requirements for Ukrainians coming to the UK, she told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme with Sophie Raworth: “It is a desperate situation. We’re working with the United Nations, we’re working with the Red Cross, to keep humanitarian corridors open.

“We’ve put support into the neighbouring countries like Slovakia and Poland to help with the refugee crisis.

“And of course Britain has always welcomed refugees fleeing from war, and we’re urgently looking at what more we can do to facilitate that.

“But ultimately what we need to make sure is that we protect Ukraine as a sovereign democracy.

“Ultimately, the people of Ukraine want to live in Ukraine.”

It was put to the Cabinet minister that anyone who has no connection to the UK cannot get in, and she was asked if that will be changed.

She said: “We are looking urgently at what we can do. We’re working with European partners about how we support refugees who are leaving Ukraine. So, yes, is the answer.”

Pressed on how many refugees the UK will accept and how soon, Ms Truss said: “Well, as I’ve said, this is something we are urgently looking at.”

She said the UK is already providing support on the ground with teams in Poland and Slovakia.

“I will be travelling to the region this week and we will do all we can to support Ukrainians, both in Ukraine and those who have had to flee because of this appalling war,” she said.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said visa restrictions for those seeking sanctuary in the UK from Ukraine are “totally unacceptable”.

Speaking to Sky on Trevor Phillips on Sunday, he said it is “bureaucratic” with a “lot of red tape”.

Mr Lammy went on: “It’s insisting that people demonstrate salaries, that they have family ties in this country.

“People are fleeing with their children in their arms. Why would you ask people how rich they are to enter our country? Of course, there are some people who may not have family ties, but want to come into this country.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, said neighbouring nations to Ukraine have “opened up their hearts and homes” to receive as many Ukrainians as possible.

“That’s easier for immediate evacuation,” he told the Sunday Morning programme.

He said nations further away will be asked to financially help smaller nations in their efforts.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has updated its estimate on the number of refugees that have left Ukraine, saying the total stands at 368,000.

It said in a tweet: “Ukraine refugee numbers have just been refreshed – these are based on data made available by national authorities. The current total is now 368,000 and continues to rise.”

Earlier, Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford said the UK will need to “go beyond” its current visa arrangements for those fleeing conflict in Ukraine.

On Saturday night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK is “of course” going to take refugees and pledged to help people “fleeing in fear of their lives”.

Enver Solomon, CEO of The Refugee Council, said: “Events over the weekend are creating yet more confusion and distress to Ukrainian families desperately seeking reassurance and support from the UK Government regarding their future safety.

“We urgently need the Government to announce a clear plan which immediately relaxes visa requirements to allow family members of Ukrainians in the UK to join them here.

“And a safe route so people at risk of persecution can apply for a humanitarian visa to travel to the UK and claim asylum once here.

“We must uphold our tradition of supporting people fleeing war and bloodshed, and send a clear signal to Ukrainian families that they are welcome in the UK.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to start seeking doctor help

    If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. Amazon and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available around the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices.

  • Nicola Sturgeon faces SNP rebellion over gender ‘self-identification’

    Nicola Sturgeon is facing an SNP rebellion over her plans to allow Scots to “self-identify” their legal gender, ahead of her government publishing legislation this week.

  • Irish ministers defend decision not to expel Russian ambassador

    It comes amid growing pressure for Yury Filatov to be expelled from the country over the actions of Russia in Ukraine.

  • Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert in response to 'illegitimate Western sanctions'

    "I order to move Russia's deterrence forces to a special regime of duty," Putin said. The deterrence forces include units in control of nuclear capabilities.

  • 'I want to fight': Ukrainian mother heads home

    STORY: As tens of thousands flee Ukraine, Yulia Peliukh-Korniichuk is heading the other way.At a bus station in the Czech capital Prague, the 34-year-old and her husband are waiting to board a bus home - hoping to be reunited with their children, and take up arms."I want to see my children. I went to see my mother. I want to see my earth, my home. I want peace. I don't want war.''Peliukh-Korniichuk and her husband moved to Prague in January for work leaving their daughter and son, aged eight and seven, with grandparents.Once back in Ukraine they intend to join the army to help repel the Russian invasion.''I want to fight, I want to live on my earth, in my Ukraine, in my peacefully Ukraine. And I don't want to die our soldiers, our Ukrainian soldiers. They are very brave and we all owe the Ukrainians and woman pray for them. And I think that we'll be OK. We will win.''Russia has called its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged citizens who were ready to defend to the country to come forward.Authorities have handed thousands of assault rifles to residents and told residents to make petrol bombs.

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pacers' revised roster faces different challenge after break

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Rick Carlisle started job hunting last summer, Indiana quickly emerged as a favored destination. The Pacers had an experienced roster, playoff aspirations and a hungry group eager to fulfill its full potential. Eight months later, a rash of injuries, COVID-19 absences, and a flurry of trade-deadline moves changed the plan. Expectations were lowered dramatically with a suddenly fresh-faced team hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and trying to reb

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l