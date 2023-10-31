Rail ticket office closures in England scrapped in government U-turn
Railway station ticket offices in England will not be closed, in a government U-turn.
The transport secretary, Mark Harper, said the “government had “asked train operators to withdraw their proposals”.
The move came after a huge public backlash to the cost-cutting proposals, with about 750,000 responses in a public consultation, 99% of which were objections, according to the passenger watchdogs managing the consultation.
More detail soon …