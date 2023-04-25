Government strengthens plans to tackle sewage after Labour pressure

The Government is facing public anger over sewage dumping in England’s rivers and seas - Rob Read/Alamy

The Government has strengthened plans to tackle sewage outflows following pressure from Labour.

Targets to eliminate sewage dumping in England’s rivers by 2050 will become legally binding, meaning ministers could face legal action if they are not met.

The move came hours before Labour lost an attempt to force a vote on draft legislation on its plan to stop sewage outflows.

The Government is facing public anger over sewage dumping in England’s rivers and seas ahead of local elections on May 4. Sewage spills occurred on more than 300,000 occasions last year, according to Environment Agency data, and have been blamed in part for the poor ecological health of England’s rivers.

Labour’s plan includes making targets to reduce sewage dumping legally binding and imposing automatic fines for it.

Therese Coffey, the Environment Secretary, said the new plans would put water company targets “on a new legal footing”.

“I have been unequivocal on this issue. Water companies need to clean up their act – and they need to cover the costs,” she said.

“But the hard truth is that however much we all want to see this fixed immediately, the scale and complexity means there is no way that we can stop pollution overnight. To suggest otherwise is dishonest.

“I am using the full force of my powers to make sure that we stop the damage caused by storm overflows as quickly as possible.”

By having legally binding targets to effectively eliminate sewage dumping by 2050, it will be easier for water companies to justify bill rises to invest in infrastructure to Ofwat, the regulator that signs off economic plans.

Labour had tabled a motion in the Commons that sought to secure time to consider its Water Quality (Sewage Discharge) Bill. The Bill would require water companies to reduce discharges from storm overflows by 90 per cent by the end of 2030, and impose automatic financial penalties for sewage dumping.

But MPs voted by 290 to 188 in favour of the Government’s amendment to Labour’s motion, which deleted mention of the opposition’s bid to introduce draft legislation.

All three main parties have sought to make political capital from the dumping of sewage in England’s rivers and beaches, with polls showing the issue is high on the public agenda.

In 2021, the Government was forced to backtrack after Tory MPs faced heavy criticism for voting against an amendment to the Environment Bill that introduced a duty to steadily eliminate the harm from sewage overflows.

Opening the debate on Labour’s proposals on Tuesday, Jim McMahon, the shadow environment secretary, said the plans "would finally see an end to the Tory sewage scandal".