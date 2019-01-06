Government shutdown leaves Penn State-Schuylkill player David Ugochukwu ineligible

Penn State-Schuylkill basketball player David Ugochukwu can’t pay for housing because his mother is furloughed during the government shutdown. (Penn State-Schuylkill)

For many people, the government shutdown is a hypothetical exercise. Political parties argue over funding, and eventually it will come to an end with seemingly nobody hurt.

Except real people are hurt in the process. Hundreds of thousands of workers are going without pay or being furloughed. And even though some workers may receive back pay, that has real consequences for those living paycheck-to-paycheck.

For Penn State-Schuylkill basketball player David Ugochukwu, it also means that he has unfortunately become ineligible to play.

As outlined in a feature by Sports Illustrated’s Priya Desai, Ugochukwu’s mother, Lucy, has been furloughed by the Department of the Treasury, and without pay, she cannot pay the remaining balance on his housing. Because of that, Ugochukwu cannot sign up for spring classes, which leaves him ineligible to play, according to NAIA rules.

Problems go beyond eligibility for Ugochukwu

The possibility of not playing basketball would obviously be tough on Ugochukwu, but if the government shutdown continues — and it shows no signs of ending after more than 15 days — there could be more problems.

Earning an athletic scholarship is not a possibility for Ugochukwu, as Penn State-Schuylkill does not offer them. The family briefly tried to start a GoFundMe to raise the $1,600 necessary to enroll him in classes, but that was taken down after concerns that it would run afoul of the NAIA’s rules. And then there’s the concern of the spring semester’s tuition, which would cost around $11,000.

But without the main source of income for his family, Ugochukwu may have to leave school altogether and delay his degree.

While ineligible to play in games or travel, Ugochukwu can still practice with the team, and that remains his plan. Ugochukwu has started nine of the team’s first 11 games, with the Nittany Lions slated to play their first game after their winter break on Monday. Ugochukwu is only a sophomore, so he still has two years left of eligibility, but the uncertainty that comes with the shutdown takes a toll.

“I find the current tug of war very sickening,” his mother says. “It seems that no one cares about the American trying to make ends meet, where their next meal is coming from, keeping a roof over their head, they are all caught in the middle.”

