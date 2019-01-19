Government shutdown could affect Red Sox's White House visit plans, owner says

Sporting News
The Red Sox have a White House visit scheduled for Feb. 15.

The Red Sox have a White House visit scheduled for Feb. 15, but it's possible the visit won't happen at all.

Owner John Henry told reporters Friday it would be difficult for the team to visit the White House if there is still a government shutdown when the date approaches.

Team chair Tom Werner echoed those sentiments.

Werner and Henry said they would both attend the event but any player or staffer who wishes to decline the invitation is free to do so.

The shutdown has stretched to 28 days.

It began on Dec. 22.

