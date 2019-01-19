Government shutdown could affect Red Sox's White House visit plans, owner says

The Red Sox have a White House visit scheduled for Feb. 15, but it's possible the visit won't happen at all.

Owner John Henry told reporters Friday it would be difficult for the team to visit the White House if there is still a government shutdown when the date approaches.

Team chair Tom Werner echoed those sentiments.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

John Henry and Tom Werner both said they intend to visit the White House with the Red Sox so long as the team goes. Henry said the government shutdown could make the visit tricky, if ongoing, so they’re monitoring — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) January 18, 2019

Werner and Henry said they would both attend the event but any player or staffer who wishes to decline the invitation is free to do so.

The shutdown has stretched to 28 days.

It began on Dec. 22.

MORE: Alex Cora isn’t firm on White House visit: ‘Right now I can say yes’



