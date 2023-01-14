Government seeks deal with Tory rebels over Online Safety Bill

Miriam Cates - David Woolfall

The Tory MP leading the rebellion against the Online Safety Bill has revealed that the Government has approached rebels to try to strike a deal.

Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, said that the Government was “keen to work with us” but that making bosses of tech firms criminally liable for online harms remained a red line.

Ms Cates has tabled an amendment to the Bill that would see named directors at tech companies jailed for up to two years if they fail to comply with legal duties to protect children from harms such as child abuse, suicide and self-harm.

About 50 Tory MPs are already backing the amendment, which goes further than current plans, under which directors would only face criminal sanctions if they refused to cooperate with any Ofcom investigations into potential breaches.

With Labour also backing the amendment, the Tory rebels could wipe out Rishi Sunak’s 67-strong majority if it is put to a vote on Tuesday.

‘We want a victory for children’

Speaking to GB News, Ms Cates said that the rebels were “not doing this to inflict a defeat on the Government”.

“We want to win a victory for children,” she said. “And so of course, we are in discussions with the Government. They do want to work with us.”

She revealed that the Government had made “an approach” late on Friday, which the rebels were discussing.

Michelle Donelan, the Culture Secretary, is understood to be considering concessions, including a new legal duty that would make named directors at firms responsible for making sure their companies complied with new online safety laws.

However, Ms Cates said that the rebels were “very clear that there has to be this threat of personal criminal liability for directors in order to bring the change that we need”.

“On a building site if there’s an accident and someone dies or is harmed, yes, the company can be taken to the board, but also individual site managers,” she said.

“They can also be prosecuted if it can be proven that they have knowingly or negligently failed to keep the public safe. So it’s the same principle that’s already in our law. And we just believe that without that threat of personal liability, we just will not see the change that is necessary.”

Government ‘watering the Bill down’

Lucy Powell, the shadow culture secretary, urged Tory rebels not to concede ground.

She told The Sunday Telegraph: “There’s a parliamentary majority to strengthen the Bill and ensure company directors are liable for their failures to protect children and families yet instead the Government are watering the Bill down.”

She added: “It’s vital that MPs stand firm on this amendment. Anything less is not enough and will hinder Ofcom as it takes on the big tech platforms.”