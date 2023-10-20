Government to seek agreement with trade unions to bring in minimum service levels in schools

Minimum service levels are set to be introduced in schools and colleges to minimise disruption for pupils during strike action - but it will be based on voluntary agreement with trade unions.

The government has announced the measures following a series of strikes by teachers and school leaders this year that forced some schools to close.



However, the proposals will only be put into action if unions agree.

If a voluntary agreement cannot be reached, the government says it will use powers in a bill introduced under Liz Truss to bring about a consultation before any minimum service levels are implemented.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has written to union leaders inviting them to discuss the plans on a voluntary basis.

"Last year's school strikes were some of the most disruptive on record for children, and their parents," she said.

"We cannot afford a repeat of that disruption - particularly as schools and teachers continue to work so hard to help children recover from the pandemic.



"I am asking the teaching unions to engage with us and agree to put children and young people's education first - and above and beyond any dispute."

The plans to introduce minimum service levels in schools and colleges follows a similar announcement for universities, where students have also been affected by the ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.

Earlier this year the government announced it was bringing forward new strike laws to "maintain a basic function and deliver minimum safety levels" in the public sector during industrial action.

The government said it would "always protect the ability to strike", but added: "It must be balanced with the public's right to life and livelihoods."

Minimum service levels are one of the few surviving emblems of the Truss era and have been opposed by trade unions and the Labour Party, which sees them as an attack on the right to strike.

Ms Truss published the plans last October, shortly before she was forced to resign following the backlash to her mini-budget.

The government has stuck with her plans following a series of strikes across the public sector, including in the NHS and on the railway.