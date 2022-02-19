The government ‘scraps plans to make school days longer’

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi (PA) (PA Wire)

The government has scrapped plans to make school days longer, according to reports.

Lengthening the school day was expected to be one of the measures introduced to help pupils catch up after the pandemic.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi had previously pledged to look at the proposal.

However, The Sun reports that he has decided against the idea - which had been touted by his predecessor Gavin Williamson.

A source told the paper: “All the studies show the impact is negligible for the huge amounts of money that would be needed.

“Ultimately, schools have power to set their time – they could put an extra half an hour onto lunchtime.”

An internal review from the Department for Education found that a universal change to school times would involve “significant delivery considerations”.

A major stumbling block was “how to realise the additional teaching capacity required in order to facilitate delivery within existing legislative, contractual and workforce supply constraints”.

A poll of 3,000 parents in 2021 found that 60 per cent were against extending school hours.

Bethany Dawson, head of Sutton High School, said: “Schools should be focusing on the wellbeing, social skills and emotional resilience of pupils, after such a disrupted time, spent predominantly alone and at home.

“The concept of extended days assumes that time equals learning and that all learning is linear, but we know that the best learning is about the quality of teaching, rather than quantity.”

The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.