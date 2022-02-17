Government scraps ‘golden visas’ for wealthy foreign investors

Flora Thompson and Ian Jones, PA
·4 min read

So-called “golden visas” for wealthy foreign investors have been scrapped by the Government amid “security concerns”.

The tier 1 investor visa route will be shut to all new applicants from all nationalities with “immediate effect”, the Home Office said, adding that some cases had “given rise to security concerns, including people acquiring their wealth illegitimately and being associated with wider corruption”.

Those eligible for the visa, launched in 2008, must have at least £2 million in investment funds in active and trading UK registered companies and have a UK bank account.

Successful applicants can work or study in the UK for up to five years and apply to settle in the country after making further investments.

The visas has been under review due to repeated concerns that the system could be exploited because not enough background checks are made on applicants.

The announcement comes amid concerns about Moscow’s influence in the UK as tensions continue about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Labour former minister, Chris Bryant, has previously called for a full review of the scheme as he accused the Government of “giving out golden visas to dodgy Russian oligarchs” and said the system is used as a “backdoor loophole” to funnel dirty money into the UK.

In 2018, a report published by the Foreign Affairs Committee, which at that time included the now Home Secretary Priti Patel as a member, accused ministers of risking national security by “turning a blind eye” to the Russian “dirty money” flowing through the City of London.

Concerns over the practice of issuing golden visas were raised during this inquiry which found that despite the outcry over the Salisbury Novichok nerve agent attack, Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and his allies were continuing to use London as a base for their “corrupt assets”.

The committee demanded the Government show stronger political leadership and take action to close loopholes in the regime.

The then foreign secretary Boris Johnson appeared to suggest “there was no real role for Government in this process”, according to the report.

Anti-corruption group Global Witness previously accused the UK of turning away those most in need of asylum but rolling out the red carpet for oligarchs.

The change follows a review carried out into all visas granted between 2008 and April 5 2015, the findings of which are yet to be published.

There have been a total of 13,213 such visas issued since the third quarter of 2008, with 564 issued between January and September 2021, according to analysis of Home Office data by the PA news agency.

Since this period in 2008, 2,581 have been issued to Russians, with 55 in the same nine months in 2021.

In those same timeframes, 4,247 were handed out to Chinese nationals, 141 of which were given last year.

While the Home Office said work had been carried out to prevent abuse of the visa route, it has now decided to shut it down completely.

Instead it will reform another option – called the innovator visa – as part of the new points-based immigration system which the department says will provide an “ambitious investment route which works more effectively in support of the UK’s economy.”

The Home Office added: “Settlement will now be conditional on applicants executing an investment strategy that can show genuine job creation and other tangible economic impacts, passively holding UK investments will no longer be enough to obtain settlement.”

Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrats’ foreign affairs spokeswoman, said: “Shutting the door to Putin’s cronies is not enough – too many of them have already walked through it with virtually no questions asked.

“The Government must immediately publish the long overdue report into those who currently hold and came here on these visas. It’s time to kick out associates of the Kremlin who have used golden visas to launder their dirty money, and reputations, in our country.”

Ms Patel said she had a “zero tolerance for abuse of our immigration system”, adding: “Under my New Plan for Immigration, I want to ensure the British people have confidence in the system, including stopping corrupt elites who threaten our national security and push dirty money around our cities.

“Closing this route is just the start of our renewed crackdown on fraud and illicit finance. We will be publishing a fraud action plan, while the forthcoming Economic Crime Bill will crack down on people abusing our financial institutions and better protect the taxpayer.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Government expected to scrap ‘golden visas’ provided to foreign investors

    The scheme is being reviewed due to concerns it could be exploited.

  • 'Go for broke': How Japanese Americans in the 442nd broke barriers at home and fought fascism abroad

    How Japanese Americans fought fascism while facing internment at home

  • Teens & Taxes: How Can I Be Sure My Teenager Won’t Be Accidentally Taxed on P2P Transactions?

    Teens often send money to friends using popular person-to-person payment platforms like Venmo and PayPal. But new tax laws for 2022 could make these transactions trickier from a tax perspective. We...

  • Canada Sanctions 34 Crypto Wallets Tied to Trucker 'Freedom Convoy'

    The Ontario Provincial Police and Royal Canadian Mounted Police ordered all regulated financial firms to cease facilitating any transactions from 34 crypto wallets tied to funding trucker-led protests in the country. CoinDesk's Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the latest on the state of crypto regulation in Canada.

  • Jake Gyllenhaal Finally Opened Up About Taylor Swift and 'All Too Well'

    In our cover story with the actor, he says Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" has nothing to do with him, and is "about her relationship with her fans."

  • Protesters who come to Ottawa risk being tied to 'dangerous criminal activity,' minister says

    Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino warned Wednesday that those joining convoy protests in Ottawa risk being connected to "dangerous criminal activity." At the start of the week, the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time since its passage in 1988. The move gives the government new powers to address anti-vaccine mandate protesters tying the city in knots — including the authority to ban travel to protest zones and prohibit people from bringing minors to unlawful ass

  • 17 Tinted Sunscreens That Perfect Your Skin Without Looking or Feeling Heavy

    Tinted sunscreens have coverage while giving SPF protection to keep your skin healthy and youthful. Go for SPF 30 or higher: Dermatologists recommend choosing a broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF 30 or higher.

  • ‘Family will pay.’ GA man threatens executive with ‘bloodbath’ over stocks, feds say

    The man worked at the company for over a decade before being terminated, court records say.

  • Ottawa Police Distribute 'Last Notices' to Convoy Protesters in Canadian Capital

    Ottawa police continued to distribute notices warning convoy supporters of potential consequences if they remained on protest sites on Thursday, February 17.On Wednesday afternoon, police warned that demonstrators would face “severe penalties” if they did not remove themselves from protest sites.This footage, filmed and posted to Twitter by Caryma Sa’d, shows police handing out notices in downtown Ottawa.Police fences and guardrails were erected around Parliament and Senate buildings in Ottawa on Thursday morning, local media said. Credit: Caryma Sa’d via Storyful

  • Blake Lively Stuns in Monochromatic 3-Piece Ensemble at Michael Kors Show During New York Fashion Week

    Blake Lively donned a sexy but sophisticated getup at the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 show during NYFW on Tuesday

  • Nicole Scherzinger cut off her hair and got a chic, choppy bob

    Nicole Scherzinger has cut off her signature long hair into a choppy bob. The haircut was done by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who shared the look on Instagram.

  • U.S. says Russia inching troops closer to Ukraine, stocking up on blood supplies

    The United States has seen Russia stocking up on blood supplies, inching troops closer to Ukraine's borders and flying in more combat aircraft, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday, dismissing Moscow claims of withdrawal. Moscow denies it is planning to invade its neighbour and said this week it was pulling back some troops. Russia's defence ministry released video it said showed more departing units.

  • French shipping company wins Beirut port containers contract

    A giant French shipping company has won a 10-year contract to run the containers terminal at Beirut’s port, which was destroyed by a massive blast in 2020, Lebanon’s minister of public works and the company said Thursday. Minister Ali Hamie told reporters in Beirut that CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, met all the conditions to manage, operate and maintain the containers terminal, adding that the deal will bring to state coffers “tens of millions of dollars.”

  • Emergencies Act still needed as border blockades fall, Ottawa preps to act: ministers

    OTTAWA — Liberal cabinet ministers defended the sweeping temporary powers now afforded to police under the Emergencies Act on Wednesday, even as major border blockades they decried for disrupting the economy have already been cleared. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, which replaced the War Measures Act in 1988, on Monday for the first time in history as protesters blocked access to several Canada-U.S. border crossings and gridlocked downtown Ottawa with large trucks. Th

  • The latest on protests against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa and beyond

    The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, in Ottawa and various locations across Canada, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. All times eastern: 9:10 p.m. Ottawa city council has voted to oust Councillor Diane Deans as chair of the local police services board. The move follows the resignation of Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly on Tuesday. Councillors who voted to remove her say they were concerned after learning the board ag

  • Trudeau says protests must end, truckers brace for crackdown

    Police poured into downtown Ottawa on Thursday in what truckers feared was a prelude to a crackdown on their nearly three-week, street-clogging protest against Canada's COVID-19 restrictions. Work crews in the capital erected fences outside Parliament, and for the second day in a row, officers handed out warnings to the protesters to leave. “It’s high time that these illegal and dangerous activities stop,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared in Parliament, not far from where the more than 300 trucks were parked.

  • In 2008 Russia announced a military withdrawal from its border with Georgia. 8 days later, it invaded.

    At the time, Russia said it was withdrawing but soon after had troops and tanks enter Georgia and advance across the country.

  • Banking industry says it will need to diligently implement emergency orders

    TORONTO — Canada's banking industry says it will follow through with the federal government's emergency orders targeting the trucker protesters as discussions on how best to implement them continue. The government published details late Tuesday on the requirements covering a wide range of the financial industry including banks, credit unions, insurance companies, portfolio managers and investment counselling services. The Canadian Bankers Association said in a statement Wednesday that, as with o

  • More Ottawa residents, businesses join lawsuit against protesters

    The class-action lawsuit launched by Ottawa residents against protesters in the city's downtown now includes an expanded area to include Sandy Hill and ByWard Market residents. The team behind the original court action is adding businesses and workers as plaintiffs because they reported lost income, expanding total damages sought from $9.8 million to $306 million, and including a larger geographical area that extends to Somerset Street and the ByWard Market. Lawyer Paul Champ successfully argued

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell