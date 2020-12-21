Government says vaccine rollout won’t be affected by travel shutdown as ban causes chaos

(PA)

The Government has said delivery of the coronavirus vaccine will not be disrupted due to France's ban on freight and travel from the UK as they look to get a hold on the chaos brought on by the travel shutdown.

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said containers unaccompanied by hauliers are still allowed through the port of Dover, so the jab from Belgium will not be affected by the situation at the port.

"This won't have an impact on the vaccination programme," he told Sky News on Monday.

It comes amid growing concerns after France banned lorries carrying freight from the UK and countries around the world ended flights amid fears over the new mutant coronavirus strain.

More than £33 billion was wiped off the FTSE 100 within minutes of opening on Monday, dropping more than 2% over fears of a no-deal Brexit and new coronavirus restrictions.

Countries including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and Bulgaria announced restrictions on UK travel following the disclosure that the highly infectious new strain is widespread across south-east England.

It caused chaotic scenes last night as Brits scrambled to leave the country or were left stranded at places such as Heathrow as swathes of countries closed their borders to the UK amid concerns over the new coronavirus strain.

Scores of over bookings meant multiple flights were being hastily arranged at the last minute for restless travellers desperate to get home for Christmas.

Among those saw around 300 people shepherded onto a re-arranged flight to Dublin at 10.30pm last night after they were told they couldn't board an 8.55pm Aer Lingus flight to the Irish capital.

There were chaotic scenes at London St Pancras over the weekend as people scrambled to leave the capital before the Eurostar canceled trains between London, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Twitter users at Heathrow described the scenes as “chaos” and requested information for cancelled flights.

The Eurotunnel has also suspended access to its terminal in Folkestone, Kent, while the Port of Dover is closed to freight vehicles hoping to leave the UK over the next 48 hours.

With France suspending all traffic from the UK for 48 hours, it raised fears that trade flows could be severely disrupted while passengers across Europe could be left stranded in the final run-up to Christmas, and it could leave supermarket shelves bare.

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Government's Cobra civil contingencies committee on Monday amid warnings of "significant disruption" around the Channel ports in Kent.

Hauliers were urged to stay away from the area amid warnings of potential problems as the end of the Brexit transition period looms on December 31.

Kent Police said they were implementing Operation Stack in a bid to ease potential congestion, while the Department for Transport said Manston Airport was also being prepared as another contingency measure against the anticipated level of disruption.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) warned the closure of France to UK traffic would create "difficulties" for UK imports and exports in the busy Christmas period.

Andrew Opie, the BRC's director of food and sustainability, said any "prolonged" disruption would be a problem in the run-up to the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31.

"While goods can enter from France, few haulage firms will be willing to send trucks and drivers across to the UK without a guarantee they can return to the EU in a timely manner," he said.

"This is a key supply route for fresh produce at this time of year.

"We urge the UK Government and the EU to find a pragmatic solution to this as soon as possible, to prevent disruption for consumers.

"Retailers have stocked up on goods ahead of Christmas which should prevent immediate problems.

"However, any prolonged closure of the French border would be a problem as the UK enters the final weeks before the transition ends on December 31."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was "imperative" the UK Government sought an extension to the Brexit transition period.

"The new Covid strain - and the various implications of it - means we face a profoundly serious situation, and it demands our 100% attention," she said.

"It would be unconscionable to compound it with Brexit."

