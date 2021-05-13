Government ‘ruling nothing out’ as Indian variant cases more than double

Boris Johnson has said the Government is “ruling nothing out” in tackling the Indian variant of concern as new figures show cases have more than doubled in a week.

Data from Public Health England (PHE) shows a rise in cases from 520 to 1,313 this week in the UK, with the agency saying it was “actively monitoring” the impact and severity of the variant.

In Bolton, which has one of the highest case rates of the variant in the country, mobile testing units have been deployed and door-to-door PCR Covid testing has been offered to 22,000 residents.

A vaccine bus has been set up to increase uptake among those who are eligible.

Measures have also been brought in elsewhere, including in parts of London.

Speaking at a primary school in Ferryhill, County Durham, earlier, the Prime Minister said: “It is a variant of concern, we are anxious about it.

“At the moment there is a very wide range of scientific opinion about what could happen.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Cleves Cross Primary School in Ferryhill, County Durham (Scott Heppell/PA)

“We want to make sure we take all the prudential, cautious steps now that we could take, so there are meetings going on today to consider exactly what we need to do.

“There is a range of things we could do, we are ruling nothing out.”

Asked if local lockdowns were possible, Mr Johnson said: “There are a range of things we could do, we want to make sure we grip it.

“Obviously there’s surge testing, there’s surge tracing.

(PA Graphics)

“If we have to do other things, then of course the public would want us to rule nothing out.

“We have always been clear we would be led by the data.

“At the moment, I can see nothing that dissuades me from thinking we will be able to go ahead on Monday and indeed on June 21 everywhere, but there may be things we have to do locally and we will not hesitate to do them if that is the advice we get.”

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the spread of the Indian variant, amid fears it could have an impact on the Government’s road map out of lockdown.