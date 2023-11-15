The Government can rescue the Rwanda scheme. Here’s how

Rishi Sunak

The Supreme Court’s judgment is a major blow to the Government’s Rwanda policy, but need not be a fatal blow. The Government can and should respond urgently by adopting a revised policy that will make it possible to remove asylum-seekers from the UK and to settle some of them in Rwanda – and other third countries. This would make it futile to cross the Channel in a small boat.

What the Court has ruled is that removing asylum-seekers from the UK to Rwanda, where their claim for asylum will be considered by Rwandan officials, is unlawful because it involves a risk of refoulement – of returning a refugee to his persecutors. The problem is not that asylum-seekers face persecution in Rwanda itself, but rather that in the Court’s view there is a real risk that Rwandan officials may not process claims properly and may return genuine refugees to countries where they may face persecution.

The judgment is neither unexpected nor especially radical. The Supreme Court leaned heavily on evidence given by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR). The UNCHR attacked the adequacy of the Rwandan asylum system, pointing out instances where asylum-seekers had been wrongly returned to their country of origin. The Court noted that the UNHCR has an interest in this litigation, because it opposes all agreements for transfer of asylum-seekers to third countries, but nonetheless found its evidence compelling.

The UNHCR seems to have persuaded the Supreme Court that the Rwandans are not to be trusted – not because they are acting in bad faith, but because their asylum system is not likely to process claims accurately. It would have been better had the Supreme Court followed the former Lord Chief Justice, Lord Burnett, who dissented in the Court of Appeal on the grounds that the Court was not well placed to second-guess the future operation of a new administrative system or to question the Government’s assessment that Rwanda was likely to honour its assurances.

Still, the main fault here lies with the Government’s failure to secure clear statutory authority for its Rwanda policy or, better yet, for the Plan B that Policy Exchange proposed in February 2022, which was for asylum-seekers to be removed to a British overseas territory, where their claims would be processed by UK officials, with genuine refugees resettled in safe third countries.

The Illegal Migration Act 2023, which has not yet been brought into force, did not anticipate and address the legal risk that has now been realised in the Supreme Court’s judgment. The Act cannot now be used to put the Rwanda policy into effect because the Act authorises the Upper Tribunal to “suspend” removals if there is a risk of onward removal to an unsafe country.

The simplest way to respond to the judgment might seem to be to revise the agreement with Rwanda. The Supreme Court left open the prospect that a future Rwandan asylum system might be up to scratch. The problem for the Government is that the Court seems to thinks Rwanda is unlikely to honour its assurances. However, it might make a difference if Rwanda agreed not to remove failed asylum-seekers without UK officials reviewing their case.

This points the way towards a better alternative, which is to abandon a policy of outsourcing asylum claims to Rwanda and instead to adopt a policy of offshoring, whereby UK officials process claims outside the UK, whether in Rwanda or in a British overseas territory, with genuine refugees then settled in safe third countries. Policy Exchange has repeatedly argued for offshoring, with clear statutory authority, on the grounds that it minimises legal risk and avoids the charge that the UK is not taking responsibility for protecting asylum-seekers. If UK officials process claims, there is no reason why Rwanda cannot be a safe-third country for settlement.

The Supreme Court’s judgment does not foreclose a policy of offshoring. It would be challenged in the European Court of Human Rights, with asylum-seekers seeking interim relief to frustrate their removal from the UK. The Government would need to press ahead despite such interference if the policy is to survive. But then the same would have been true if the Supreme Court had allowed the Government’s appeal and upheld the present policy. The Channel crisis cannot be addressed without in the end facing down the Strasbourg Court.

Richard Ekins KC (Hon) is Head of Policy Exchange’s Judicial Power Project and Professor of Law and Constitutional Government in the University of Oxford

