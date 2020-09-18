Government plans to remove offensive name from mountain in Banff National Park

BANFF, Alta. — The federal government says it is planning to remove an offensive name from a mountain in Banff National Park.

In a written statement to CTV News, officials say Ottawa is committed to reconciliation and renewed relationships with Indigenous peoples.

They say the offensive name of Stoney Squaw Mountain and trail has been a concern for Indigenous groups and Parks Canada for some time.

It adds that Indigenous groups in Alberta are working on formally proposing a new name.

The offensive word came from the Algonquin language and once simply meant woman, but the word has become a term to disparage Indigenous women.

The term has already been removed from the Parks Canada website and the statement says it will also be removed from any road signs, trailheads, maps and publications by the end of 2020.

Momentum is also building to rename another prominent landmark — known as Squaw's Tit — on Mount Charles Stewart near Canmore. (CTV Calgary, The Canadian Press)

