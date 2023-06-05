What is the Government’s plan for migrant boats? Sunak says plan is ‘starting to work’

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on a Border Force vessel (Gareth Fuller / PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that the government’s strategy to end small boat Channel crossings and tackle the asylum backlog is “starting to work”.

Speaking on Monday (June 6) Mr Sunak updated the public on the progress made in the six months since he introduced the Illegal Migration Bill under his plans to “stop the boats”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The prime minister said that crossings were down 20 per cent this year, adding that “we still have a long way to go” and that “this is the first time since this problem began that arrivals between January and May have actually fallen compared to the year before”.

Last month, Home Secretary Suella Braverman hit a wall of opposition in trying to pass the Illegal Migration Bill.

The controversial new legislation would stop people entering the country aboard small boats but hit a wall of opposition, with opponents including the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, as well as dozens of Labour, Liberal Democrats, crossbench, and possibly some Conservative peers.

Nearly 90 peers lined up to speak at the bill’s Second Reading, a debate, on Wednesday, May 10.

Liberal Democrat peer Lord Paddick, a former Metropolitan Police commander, proposed a “fatal motion” which would kill off the bill, though the move is unlikely to be approved.

Green peer Baroness Jenny Jones, a former member of the London Assembly, took to social media to say: “There’s [sic] 87 peers signed up to speak for 6 mins each — that shows the depth of concern — the Govt has chosen to cram it into one day instead of a sensible 2 days.”

More about today in the Lords ... We will debate the #IllegalMigration Bill. There's 87 peers signed up to speak for 6 mins each - that shows the depth of concern - the Govt has chosen to cram it into one day instead of a sensible 2 days. And we have to attend most of the debate. — Jenny Jones (@GreenJennyJones) May 10, 2023

Plans for the new legislation to target people crossing the English Channel on small boats were announced by Ms Braverman in April.

She said that the British people have been “taken for a ride” and that “enough is enough”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made addressing the illegal immigration issue one of his key pledges at the start of the year.

Talking about this pledge in the Mail on Sunday, Sunak previously said: “Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay”.

He added: “Illegal immigration is unfair to British taxpayers, individuals who enter the country legally, and it is unfair to allow criminal gangs to go on their immoral business. I’m adamant about keeping my word and stopping the vessels.”

Sunak said the new powers are a step towards fulfilling his pledge to “stop the boats once and for all”.

What is the Government’s plan for migrant boats?

According to the Home Secretary’s new legislation, those entering the UK illegally would be detained within the first 28 days without bail or judicial review until they are removed.

The UK would only accept a set number of refugees determined by Parliament, who will be able to use new “safe and legal routes” introduced by the Government.

Story continues

Under the new rules, channel migrants will be expelled from the UK, barred from further re-entry, and unable to petition for British citizenship.

The only ones who will be able to lodge an appeal to pause the deportation would be those under 18, those who are medically unfit to fly, or those who are at “real risk” of serious harm in the country they are removed to.

Braverman told the Commons: “They will not stop coming here until the world knows that, if you enter Britain illegally, you will be detained and swiftly removed back to your country, if it is safe, or a safe third country such as Rwanda.

“And that is precisely what this bill will do. That is how we will stop the boats.”

Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the plan created “more chaos” by “letting criminals off the hook”. She referred to the “hundreds of children missing from asylum hotels who have been picked up by criminal gangs”, saying barely any of them are being prosecuted.

Previously, Lucy Moreton, of the Immigration Services Union, had told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The plans as they’ve been announced really are quite confusing. We can’t move anyone to Rwanda right now — it’s subject to legal challenge.

“We can’t remove anyone back into Europe because there are no returns agreements, and we lost access to the database that allows us to prove that individuals have claimed asylum in Europe — Eurodac — when we left with Brexit.

“So, unless we have a safe third country that isn’t Rwanda to send people to, this just doesn’t seem to be possible.”

Currently, the European Convention on Human Rights and the UN's Refugee Convention both grant those seeking asylum in the UK the ability to do so. However, Braverman believes that the new legislation is likely to be compatible with international law, allowing the UK to action the bill.

What has been the reaction to the “small boats” plan?

Campaigners have criticised the Government's plans and raised questions about whether some of the rules are in line with the European Convention on Human Rights.

According to the Refugee Council, thousands of people will be “permanently in limbo” as a result of the measures, which have drawn criticism.

While Amnesty International’s Steve Valdez-Symonds called it “disgraceful posturing and scaremongering”.

The Rwanda proposal has not yet been implemented since it was faced with vehement campaigner opposition and legal interference.

And Labour has also criticised the Government, accusing them of recycling the same promises that accompanied the passage of last year’s Nationality and Borders Bill.

The Liberal Democrats called it “another half-baked plan”. The party’s home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said it is “immoral, ineffective, and incredibly costly for taxpayers”.

Ms Cooper said: “The Conservatives are responsible for an abysmal failure to tackle the huge increase in dangerous small boat crossings and the criminal gangs who are putting lives at risk and undermining border security.

“Ministers have made countless claims and promises yet the facts show their last law badly failed and made things worse. Instead of learning lessons, it looks like they are still recycling the same rhetoric and failure.”

More arguments against the legislation are expected to be heard today.