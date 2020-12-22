Government 'operated illegal buy British policy' over Covid contracts

Sarah Boseley Health editor
·3 min read

The government was operating an illegal “buy British” policy when it signed contracts with a small UK firm to supply Covid antibody tests, claim lawyers who have filed a case against the health secretary.

The Good Law Project said there were a number of other companies in a better position to supply antibody tests in June and August, when the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) agreed deals worth up to £80m with Abingdon Health without going out to tender.

The government had also agreed a deal to share in the profits the company made, the lawyers say.

The government was determined to get a British test, following the fiasco of the purchase by the health secretary, Matt Hancock, of 3.5m Chinese antibody tests in March with orders for a further 17.5m.

Public Health England concluded in April that the Chinese tests were not good enough. Abingdon Health was then invited to develop a test, as part of a UK consortium of small companies and Oxford University.

The original intention was to allow people to find out whether they had antibodies to coronavirus in their blood, which might make them immune to the virus, say the lawyers. They could then “be released from legal restrictions generally applicable to the population as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic (a policy that has been referred to as ‘immunity passports’)”, says the claim.

Part of the government’s testing strategy published in spring was: “Mass antibody testing to help determine if people have immunity to coronavirus.”

The tests were not accurate or reliable enough for that, say the lawyers. Abingdon Health claimed in the summer that its finger-prick antibody test was 99% accurate. But last month, a Public Health England (PHE) evaluation of the tests was published in a peer-reviewed medical journal showing real-world accuracy of less than 85%.

By that time, the DHSC had switched its official line on antibody tests, the lawyers say. When the October contract to buy 1m tests was announced, the department stated: “The British-made antibody testing kits will support nationwide surveillance studies to track the spread of Covid-19 in the population.”

Commenting on the publication of the PHE evaluation in November, the DHSC said: “They were never intended for, and have never been issued for, widespread public use.”

Stian Westlake, the chief executive of the Royal Statistical Society, said the test would have limited use even for surveillance purposes. “The government proposes using the test for surveillance, which requires knowledge of how well the test does identify individuals with previous infection,” he said.

“PHE … evaluated the test for this purpose, and has shown that it missed more cases and gave more false positive results than the company states. This means it is likely to be less effective for the surveillance purposes that have been proposed.”

The Good Law Project alleges the decisions to award the contracts to the British company were illegally influenced by nationalism. The government also stood to profit from the deal, thanks to a financial arrangement giving it a share in the profits of the antibody test if it was sold commercially, according to the claim.

The government cited the pandemic as the reason why it needed to issue a contract for an antibody test without tender.

“There’s a perfectly sensible debate to be had about whether or not government should be trying to pick winners – whether government should be wanting to buy British. There are plainly pros and cons. But we should be having that debate in public,” said Jolyon Maugham, the founder of the Good Law Project.

He says the government has changed its tune as to the reasons why it is buying the antibody test.

The government has refused to give an undertaking not to award any further public contracts to Abingdon Health pending the outcome of the case and will not explain its reasons, say the lawyers.

Abingdon Health said it had no comment.

The DHSC said it could not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

Latest Stories

  • Raptors sign OG Anunoby to 4-year, $72-million extension

    The Toronto Raptors reportedly signed OG Anunoby to a four-year, $72-million extension, with a player option for 2024-25.

  • Doug Ford: No decision on NHL games with Ontario primed for lockdown

    Doug Ford says a decision has yet to be made on whether or not the Maple Leafs and Senators will be permitted to play home games with the province set to go into lockdown.

  • Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers headline NFL Pro Bowl rosters

    Four teams lead the NFL with seven players each selected to the Pro Bowl.

  • Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene dies at 58

    Kevin Greene is dead at 58.

  • Fred VanVleet on Pascal Siakam: 'The lens people view him in has changed'

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam have both risen through the Raptors' franchise side-by-side but now, VanVleet acknowledges that Siakam is viewed differently than himself and is now compared to an upper echelon of NBA stars, something he needs to get used to.

  • Eagles' Doug Pederson says Jalen Hurts will start vs. Cowboys, but won't go beyond that

    Doug Pederson really had no other choice but to name Jalen Hurts the starter for Week 16.

  • White Sox stand by Tony La Russa after guilty plea to lesser charge in DUI case

    La Russa was ordered to one day of home detention during a global pandemic.

  • Report: Ben Roethlisberger not ready to retire, plans to play for Steelers in 2021

    Ben Roethlisberger isn't ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

  • Bucks lose 2022 second-round pick for violating NBA rules in Bogdan Bogdanovic fiasco

    The Bucks didn't get Bogdan Bogdanovic on their roster and will pay for the transgression with a lost pick.

  • Mad Bets: Will the Saints cover -7 vs. Vikings on Christmas Day?

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Frank Schwab give their picks for the Vikings-Saints game on Christmas Day.

  • Bengals ride big first half to shocking win over Steelers

    CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Steelers' December swoon is looking more like a collapse.The Steelers lost their third straight — getting thumped 27-17 by the last-place Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night — after ripping off 11 straight wins to start the season. They couldn't generate any offence early, and the opportunistic Bengals took advantage of their mistakes.Assured of a playoff berth, the Steelers (11-3) could have wrapped up the AFC North with a win but instead turned the ball over three times and allowed Cincinnati to build a 17-0 halftime lead.“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “We’re not a good football team right now.”Three weeks ago, the Steelers were on track for the top overall seed in the AFC, but now they could end up a wild card. Pittsburgh has tough matchups remaining against Indianapolis (10-4) and division rival Cleveland (10-4).Pittsburgh averaged 29.8 points during its first 10 games and Ben Roethlisberger, back from an elbow injury that cost him most of 2019, looked like an MVP candidate. But the Steelers struggled to an uninspired 19-14 win over a COVID-19-decimated Baltimore Ravens team on Dec. 2 and haven’t topped 20 points in a game since.“High frustration,” said Roethlisberger, who had 19 passing yards in the first half and was picked off by Mackensie Alexander, setting up a touchdown. He finished 20 for 38 for 170 yards.Cincinnati (3-10-1) snapped a streak of 11 straight losses to Pittsburgh in most unlikely fashion, with Ryan Finley at quarterback. The second-year player, starting in place of injured No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow, completed seven passes for 89 yards, but his touchdown run early in the fourth quarter all but sealed it for the Bengals.The injury-plagued Bengals had lost five straight, averaging 10 points per game and rarely looking competitive, since Burrow led them to a 31-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 1.“We gave everybody a game ball today,” said coach Zac Taylor, now 5-24-1 in his two seasons. “Everyone deserves to cherish this night. We needed a big divisional win against a team we’ve struggled against. It was fun to see the players celebrate and have fun.”UPSET WEEKENDPittsburgh was a 14-point favourite, and the Los Angeles Rams were favoured by 17 before losing to the previously winless New York Jets on Sunday. It was the first time since the 1970s that two teams favoured by 14 points or more lost on the same weekend.PACED BY BERNARDVeteran running back Giovani Bernard, who's been starting in place of the injured Joe Mixon, had 25 carries for 83 yards as the Bengals stuck to a ground-heavy approach. He ran for a touchdown and caught a pass from Finley for another score. Both TDs came after the Bengals forced turnovers.“Obviously it feels good to win, but it amplifies everything because of what’s happened this season,” Bernard said. “To be able to beat a team like that. We know they’re a good team, they know they’re a good team, but when you play those divisional games, the records don’t matter. It’s about who wants it more.”TOO LITTLE, TOO LATEThe Steelers rallied within 17-10 in the second half before Finley ran untouched around the left side for a 23-yard touchdown with 11:21 left in the game to push the lead back to 14.Pittsburgh scored again on a plunge by Benny Snell after getting a pass-interference call in the end zone on fourth-and-4 from the Cincinnati 12.The Steelers got the ball back with 2:17 left at their own 24 but four incomplete passes by Roethlisberger all but finished it. Austin Seibert kicked a 33-yard field goal with 12 seconds left for the final margin.MAKING THE TRIPThere were more Terrible Towels than Bengals jerseys in Paul Brown Stadium, where the limited crowd was announced at 10,249.QUARTERBACK SHUFFLEFinley was the third starting QB for the Bengals this season. Burrow suffered his season-ending knee injury on Nov. 22 and Brandon Allen started the next three games, all losses. Allen suffered a knee injury in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 13.WATT’S UPWith a first-quarter sack, Steelers LB T.J. Watt joined Hall of Famers Reggie White and Derrick Thomas as the only players to record at least 13 sacks in three of their first four seasons.INJURIESSteelers: FB Derek Watt went to the locker room with a possible concussion in the first quarter and was ruled out. TE Eric Ebron suffered a back injury in the second quarter and did not return.Bengals: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati’s top receiver, left in the first quarter with a concussion.UP NEXTSteelers: Host Indianapolis on Sunday.Bengals: Visit the Houston Texans on Sunday.___Follow Mitch Stacy at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMitch Stacy, The Associated Press

  • Wizards forward Rui Hachimura out three weeks with severe pinkeye

    Rui Hachimura will have to wait to kick off his 2020-21 season.

  • Mad Bets: NBA Christmas Day Best Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Frank Schwab give their best bets for the Christmas Day slate of games in the NBA.

  • Ex-Nebraska coach Bo Pelini's tenure as LSU's defensive coordinator is over after one season

    LSU allowed opposing teams to score at least 40 points in five games in 2020.

  • Steelers vs. Bengals highlights Week 15

    Watch the highlights from the Week 15 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • Bengals stun Steelers, sound more alarms around struggling Ben Roethlisberger

    Monday was supposed to be a get-right game for the Steelers. It wasn't.

  • NFL Power Rankings: Rams have to rebound quickly from the worst loss of 2020 NFL season

    The Rams are going to have to quickly shake off a huge upset loss.

  • Robert Tonyan, Calvin Ridley among this seasons' biggest Pro Bowl snubs

    Even though there isn't a game, the NFL certainly left some big names off the 2020 Pro Bowl rosters.

  • Biggest offseason storylines: Lakers buy-in, Giannis re-signs & will KD or Kyrie be the leader in Brooklyn?

    Chris Haynes & Vincent Goodwill discuss the five biggest off-season storylines on the eve of the 2021 NBA regular season.

  • Woodbine Mohawk Park to run doubleheader before shutting down

    A standardbred racing double-header will run on Wednesday at Woodbine Mohawk Park as its final event of the season before COVID-19 restrictions shut down the track. Woodbine Entertainment made the announcement on Monday night as "an effort to provide horse people with additional racing opportunities prior to the mandated shutdown," that will kick in on Boxing Day. Ontario will go into lockdown on Saturday in an effort to bring soaring COVID-19 cases under control, a move the province announced earlier Monday. The lockdown will shutter all non-essential businesses, ban indoor gatherings, close restaurant dining rooms, and see all schools move classes online for the first week of the new year. It also means Ontarians are advised to stay home as much as possible.  The restrictions will remain in place for southern Ontario until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario — where there are fewer cases — on Jan. 9.  As a result of the suspension of racing, Woodbine Mohawk Park will be closed and not available for training as of Thursday. "While we are disappointed that we must temporarily suspend live racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park, we continue to be supportive of the government's efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jim Lawson, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment.  "The safety of our employees, horse people, customers and communities will always be our highest priority. As we have demonstrated throughout the pandemic, we will continue to be leaders in health and safety and look forward to when we can safely resume live racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park that supports thousands of people in the region who depend on it."  This report by The Canadian Press was first published December 21, 2020. The Canadian Press