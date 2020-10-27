Government Of Ontario To Deliver Budget On November 5th

The Government of Ontario will deliver its latest budget on November 5th.
Provincial Finance Minister Rod Phillips says the budget will focus on pandemic-response measures and will be a three-year action plan that lays out three scenarios in its financial outlook.
Canada’s most populous province had delayed its budget, which was originally scheduled for release in March, because of the Covid-19 pandemic and instead unveiled a truncated fiscal update in the spring.
Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government had said in March that the provincial deficit would reach $20.5 billion by the end of 2020-2021. Minister Phillips said in August that due to billions more in spending required by the ongoing pandemic, that number is set to reach $38.5 billion.