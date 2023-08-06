The Government must move further and faster to keep children safe

Tavistock

New rules from NHS England on the referral of children for transgender treatment demonstrate that while a degree of common sense has returned, there is still a long way to go before sanity is restored on this issue. The proposed changes replace the service provided by the Tavistock Clinic, which was closed after a shocking review by Dr Hilary Cass found it was “not safe”.

When even the Labour leader Keir Starmer has found it electorally expedient to confirm that he knows a woman is “an adult female”, the public conversation on gender ideology has shifted radically. The Government must now seize the initiative to protect children from irreversible, experimental medical interventions.

Under the new arrangements, children will only be sent for gender treatment by specialist NHS mental health or paediatric services. Those under seven years of age will not be considered for referral. In a separate rule change, puberty blockers will also no longer be prescribed outside of clinical trials for those aged 10-17, and only then for children who experienced early-onset gender dysphoria.

Parents will be glad to see these new restrictions in place. Extra caution for such interventions is reassuring and it is shocking that it was not already considered essential. Yet the new guidance still does not go far enough. That some children will be experimented on with irreversible puberty-blockers remains highly concerning. If gender-nonconforming children as young as seven may even now have their behaviour medicalised, then the bar for such a decision should be high and well-enforced.

Meanwhile, with the Department for Education’s trans guidance to schools also delayed, parents may still find that their children are being encouraged to socially transition without their awareness.

This newspaper has done much to expose what increasingly appears to be a generational scandal, in which an activist movement attempted to normalise unproven and extreme procedures on vulnerable children. Now that some rationality is returning, the Government must move further and faster to keep children safe.

