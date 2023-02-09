The Government must face down the groups undermining counter-radicalism efforts

Armed police in Westminster

The Prevent counter-terrorism programme was first devised in the 2000s, amid the rise of Islamist terrorism, to divert people away from being radicalised before they became an active threat. It has undergone a number of reviews since then. The latest, by William Shawcross, the former head of the Charity Commission, finds a programme with “a noble ambition” that has had a “positive impact”.

It does, however, appear to have gone badly off course. Most strikingly, Mr Shawcross finds its focus to be out of kilter with the nature of the threat. “Islamist extremism represents the primary terrorist threat to this country,” he writes, and yet only 22 per cent of Prevent referrals in 2020-21 concerned that ideology. Its approach to extreme Right-wing radicalisation, meanwhile, was found to be excessively broad, covering influences that included “mildly controversial or provocative forms of mainstream, Right-wing leaning commentary”. Among the other alarming findings, Mr Shawcross identifies that some Prevent-funded civil society organisations had been promoting extremist narratives, including statements in support of the Taliban.

It is welcome that the Government has committed to implementing Mr Shawcross’s recommendations. But it must also be firmer about facing down the groups that have sought to delegitimise counter-radicalism work by spreading disinformation, misinformation and half-truths. As the review points out, Muslims are the principal victims of Islamist extremism globally. It would be unacceptable for the authorities to turn a blind eye to organisations that undermine efforts to stamp out terror.