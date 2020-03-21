Government measures to curb COVID-19 outbreak 'very likely' to extend into May

Premier Blaine Higgs says government measures to curb the COVID-19 outbreak in New Brunswick will "very likely" remain in place until the end of May.

Although difficult to predict, health officials believe the peak of viral infections could still be up to five weeks away, he said.

"We're planning for months," he said.

New Brunswick declared a state of emergency Thursday, giving the government broad powers to enforce business closures and social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

There are 11 cases in the province: seven confirmed and four probable. No one has been hospitalized.

Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, are expected to provide a daily update at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

As of Friday mid-afternoon, no new cases had been diagnosed in two days.

But Russell said she expects the number of cases to increase in the coming weeks, as people return home from travelling abroad.

She also expects the number of screening tests to soon increase, with 13 new community assessment centres set up across the province to help ease the burden in emergency departments.

At least 509 tests have come back negative to date.

Higgs said public reaction to the state of emergency declaration has been "very strong — and positively."

People are asking more questions about what they need to do, he said.

"This information has been available, but people are looking a whole lot more now and getting informed. And we need that. And we need them to pay attention.

"And I'm happy to say I think that they're doing a whole lot more of that because I need everyone's help here."

Retired doctors offer to help

About eight retired physicians — family doctors and specialists — have contacted the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick about practising again, if their services are required, according to the registrar.

"At this point no hospital has requested any. My bet is that will change as this goes on," Dr. Ed Schollenberg said in an email Friday.

Once the retired doctors have "specific plans," the college can license them to practise, he said.

Photo: CBC News

Earlier this week, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Prince Edward Island announced it's expediting the licensing of qualified physicians coming from other provinces and territories to help during the island's outbreak, and for those coming out of retirement.

"At this time of crisis, inter-provincial barriers to physician licensure must not be allowed to stifle the flow of physicians from areas of lesser need to areas of greater need within Canada," president Dr. Matt Kutcher said in a statement.

The college will review applications made under the emergency policy on a daily basis with a goal of same-day licensure, he said, adding "standard requirements may be modified."

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary solutions."

Schollenberg said the New Brunswick college's licensing process is "always expedited."