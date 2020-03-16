Government measures create Supercars uncertainty

Supercars has already lost one of its scheduled 14 rounds, with the four points-paying Albert Park races falling victim to the Australian Grand Prix cancellation.

Tougher government-mandated containment measures put in place on both sides of Tasman in recent days has now cast significant doubt over the next two rounds in Tasmania and New Zealand.

A ban on non-essential mass gatherings over 500 people came into effect in Australia today, which is likely to impact the Symmons Plains round scheduled for the first weekend in April.

Motorsport.com understands racing behind closed doors is one option under consideration.

As the New Zealand round, even racing behind closed doors seems unlikely as it stands, with both countries now enforcing a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for people arriving from overseas.

Unless lifted well before the April 24-26 event, everyone travelling to NZ from Australia would need two weeks of quarantine upon landing, and then two more weeks once back in Australia.

According to Supercars, as of Monday no firm decisions have been taken regarding upcoming races.

There is, however, a willingness to be flexible and adapt the current schedule if required.

"While discussions are currently taking place, Supercars has not made any decisions about upcoming events," reads a statement confirming the category's current position.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and will comply with the latest government health advice as the coronavirus situation continues to evolve.

"Should we need to postpone an event, we are fully prepared to adapt our calendar to deliver a complete championship in 2020.

"The safety of our people and fans remains our priority. We will provide further event information when it becomes available."

The Perth SuperNight in the middle of May seems – as it stands – likely to be the first round to go ahead in normal circumstances.