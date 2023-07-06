Boris Johnson's WhatsApps can be used by Covid Inquiry, High Court rules

Boris Johnson handed over his unredacted WhatsApp messages - Andrew Boyers

The Government has lost its legal challenge against the Covid Inquiry over its demands for Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages, notebooks and diaries.

Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Garnham refused the Cabinet Office permission to appeal Batherness Heather Hallett’s order that it hand over the messages.

It sought judicial review claiming the request is “so broad” that it is “bound to catch” a large amount of irrelevant material.

Lawyers for the department argued the inquiry does not have the legal power to force ministers to release messages and records it claims cover matters “unconnected to the Government’s handling of Covid”.

Lady Hallett contended the Cabinet Office’s position “undermines” her ability to carry out the inquiry properly and would have “serious implications” for all public inquiries.

The judgment said that the Section 21 Notice issued by the Chair was valid and the chairwoman acted rationally in her ruling.

“We therefore dismiss the claim for judicial review but record that the Cabinet Office may respond to the notice by making an application pursuant to section 21(4), that it is unreasonable to produce material which does not relate to a matter in question at the inquiry. It will be for the Chair of the Inquiry to rule on that application.”

The Government said it would “comply fully” with the High Court judgment.

This is a breaking news story.