Coronavirus: UK government says work from home 'for the foreseeable future'

The UK government has replaced its 'stay at home' message with 'stay alert.' (PA)

Workers who can work from home should keep doing so “for the foreseeable future,” according to the UK government.

The government set out its most detailed plans yet on the easing of lockdown restrictions in a document published on Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The most recent survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests around 44% of people in employment are working from home during the lockdown.

The announcement comes after prime minister Boris Johnson’s speech to the nation on Sunday night, which saw him call for workers unable to work from home to get back to workplaces.

The government was accused of “shambolic” messaging, as Johnson’s words were seen to suggest the changes applied from Monday. A minister has since confirmed they will apply only from Wednesday.

READ MORE: Call for swift return to work ‘recipe for chaos’ without new safety guidance

There are widespread concerns about the safety of workers who do have to return to workplaces, as the government is yet to publish comprehensive safety guidance for employers. It is due to be published this week.

There are also fears about safety on public transport, given limited capacity and the need for social distancing in potentially crowded spaces during peak hours.

But the latest advice said people working from home “make it possible for people who have to attend workplaces in person to do so.”

The document said widespread working from home would minimise the “number of social contacts,” keeping down transmission rates. It said it would reduce the risk of overcrowding on public transport and in public spaces for those with no alternative but to commute.

“All those who work are contributing taxes that help pay for the healthcare provision on which the UK relies,” it said.