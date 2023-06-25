Government launches ‘first of its kind’ plan to double NHS training places

Junior medic with training dummy

NHS training places are to be doubled under landmark plans to nurture the crisis-hit health service by drastically scaling up Britain’s domestic workforce.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, said the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan will curb the nation’s reliance on foreign-trained doctors and nurses and “streamline the process from classroom to clinic” to ease the pressure on health workers who are “run ragged” with competing demands.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 15-year blueprint, devised by the NHS and backed by ministers, will involve doubling medical school places in England from 7,500 to 15,000 and investing an extra £1 billion in training medical professionals beyond the next election, according to reports.

Mr Sunak hailed it as “one of the most significant announcements” in the history of the health service.

He told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “What it will represent is the largest expansion in training and workforce in the NHS’s history, but it’s also going to draw on the latest innovations and techniques to streamline the process from classroom to clinic.

“It will mean people can have confidence that the doctors and nurses and GPs that we all need will be there and that we can reduce our reliance on foreign-trained healthcare professionals. I think that’s something everyone wants to see.”

But he conceded that “it will take time” for the overall NHS waiting list to come down after he was accused by Kuenssberg of cherry-picking his statistics to paint a more favourable picture of progress to date.

Mr Sunak, who has made cutting NHS waiting lists one of his five key priorities, said the number of people waiting two years for treatment was “practically eliminated” last year, while ambulance response times have “improved considerably” since Christmas.

But the BBC presenter pointed out that the overall number of people waiting is the highest that it has ever been.

Challenged on whether he was asking people to believe in a “parallel universe”, Mr Sunak said he had been “very clear” about the timetable for improvement.

“There has been progress, but I’ve always said that these things are not going to happen overnight, they will take time,” he said.

“We’ve spent, now, a lot of time talking about the short term, what we’re going to do this week is something about the long term, and governments should make the right long-term decisions for the country.”

Writing in The Sunday Times, Mr Sunak stressed that more must be done to address the “mounting pressure” on the “overstretched workforce” as the health service continues to grapple with crippling Covid backlogs.

“Many doctors and nurses are run ragged with competing demands that mean they can’t spend enough time with patients,” he said.

“Too much time is spent by highly trained professionals on jobs that could be done by others. And we know we could do more to make better use of the talents and abilities of existing staff.

“Unless we fix this, we won’t be able to deliver our promise to fix the backlogs. Nor to pursue our vision of a better, long-term future for the NHS – an NHS that is ready to deal with the changes we see all around us, as our population grows and ages; as the burden of disease changes; and as technology opens new opportunities.”

Story continues

He said that the UK “fundamentally” needs to train more doctors and nurses, as well as making the NHS a “more attractive place to work”.

Writing in The Sun on Sunday, Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, also acknowledged that there are problems with vacancies and workload in the health service, while “we rely too much on recruiting people from abroad.”

“That’s why this week we will publish our historic Long Term Workforce Plan – the first of its kind – to set out our plans to train, retain and reform the NHS workforce,” he said.

“This will be backed by significant investment so we can begin the process of ensuring the NHS workforce is ready to meet the future challenges.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.