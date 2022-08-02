Government favorable regulatory guidelines on the usage of drones/unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across farming activities will be the Future Catalyst for the Europe Agricultural Drones Market: Ken Research

Europe Agricultural Drones Industry Report Covers Agricultural Drones Market, Agricultural UAVs Market, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, Spray Drones Market, Crop Yield Market, Crop Monitoring Market, Precision Fish Farming Market, Precision Agriculture Market, Precision Farming Technology Market, Livestock Monitoring Market, Smart Greenhouse Market, Agricultural Drones Applications Market, Agricultural Drones Technology Market, Agricultural Drones Components Market, Agricultural Drones Market In Europe, Germany Agricultural Drones Market, UK Agricultural Drones Market, France Agricultural Drones Market, Spain Agricultural Drones Market, Italy Agricultural Drones Market, Rotatory Wings Drones Market, Fixed Wings Drones Market, Smart Agriculture Technologies Market, Emerging Technologies in Agriculture, Drones for 3D Maps, RGB Cameras for Drones Market, Site-Specific Crop Management (SSCM)

Gurugram, India, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Increasing demand for global food production is expected to provide a strong thrust to the growth of the agricultural drones market since it has the ability to cover more land areas in less time.

  • The increasing labour shortage across European countries caused by factors, such as the aging population, low wages, and immigration disruption in the COVID-19 pandemic, is likely to boost the demand for agricultural UAVs/drones.

  • Rising Adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies in developed and developing countries, notably in Germany, UK, and Denmark embracing digitalization in the agriculture sector.

Government support for use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)/dronesThe several governments across countries are eventually allowing the use of drones in a number of industries, including agriculture, notably in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the shortage of labourers worldwide in 2020 has led government to take actions on using agricultural UAVs/drones for continuous crop productivity.

Integration of Advanced Technologies: The integration of advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Machine Learning (ML), as well as Big Data, is expected to significantly benefit farming activities. Such technologies in agriculture has empowered farmers to raise their crop productivity by increasing farmland efficiency as they can benefit from using UAVs/drones to map crops, monitor crop growth, and improve irrigation systems in effective and efficient manner. In addition, robotics has also enabled the development of machines that can milk cows, shear sheep, and perform other tasks in livestock farming.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication Europe Agricultural Drones Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027 – Driven by Rise in Need for Precision Farming, Increasing Labour Shortage, and Increasing Demand for Global Food Production: Ken Research believe that the Agricultural Drones Market is expected to grow owing to the rising farmers awareness regarding the importance of soil testing and irrigation management, and agronomists' increasing embrace of high-tech/agri-tech equipment.

Key Segments Covered in Europe Agricultural Drones Market:-
Europe Agricultural Drones Market By Type

  • Multi-Rotor Drones

  • Fixed-Wing Drones

Europe Agricultural Drones Market By Component

  • Cameras

  • Operating Systems, Propellers, Controller Systems, Navigation and Positioning Systems

  • Sensors, and Laser Scanners (LiDAR)

  • Others (Batteries, Frames, Accessories, and More)

Europe Agricultural Drones Market By Operating/Control Technology

  • Remotely Operated

  • Semi-Autonomous

  • Autonomous

Europe Agricultural Drones Market By Application

  • Soil & Field Analysis

  • Crop Monitoring

  • Plantation

  • Livestock Management

  • Crop Spraying

  • Others (Seeding Process, Solar Panel Inspection, Irrigation Monitoring, Crop Health Assessments)

Europe Agricultural Drones Market By Geography and Major Countries

  • Germany

  • UK

  • Spain

  • France

  • Italy

Key Target Audience:-

  • Agricultural Drones Manufacturers

  • Drones Manufacturers

  • Drone Components Manufacturers

  • Farm Equipment Manufacturers

  • Raw Material Suppliers for Agricultural Drones

  • Potential Investors in Agricultural Drones

  • Agricultural Drones Distributors

  • Agricultural Drones Technology and Service Providers

  • Agricultural Drones Advocacy Groups

  • Agriculture Financing and Insurance Companies

  • Environment Control and Emission Regulatory Organizations

  • Agricultural Research Organizations

  • Farming Research Institutes

  • Ministries of Farming and Agriculture

  • Aerospace Equipment Companies

  • Logistics Service Providers

  • Drone Manufacturer Associations

  • Contract Farming Solution Providers

  • Farm Management Solution Providers

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2017-2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Major Agricultural Drones Companies in Europe Mentioned in the Report:-

  • AeroVironment, Inc.

  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

  • DJI

  • PrecisionHawk

  • DroneDeploy

  • Parrot Drone SAS

  • Delair-Tech

  • Trimble, Inc.

  • Microdrones

  • Atmos UAV

Notable Emerging Agricultural Drones Companies in Europe Mentioned in the Report:-

  • Victorbirds

  • Volocopter GmbH

  • birdpilot GmbH

  • Skykam Inspection Services

  • Drone AG

  • Edinburgh Drone Company Ltd

  • Hummingbird Technologies

  • PAINTEC S.L.

  • Hemav

  • UAVIA

  • Azur Drones

  • Agrorobotica srl

  • Aeramatica 3D

  • Helivr

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • Snapshot of Europe Agricultural Drones Market

  • Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

  • Market size and Segmentation of Europe Agricultural Drones Market

  • Historic Growth of Overall Europe Agricultural Drones Market and Segments

  • Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

  • Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis of Europe Agricultural Drones Industry

  • Overview, Product Offerings, and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors

  • Covid 19 Impact on the Overall Europe Agricultural Drones Market

  • Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total N Europe Agricultural Drones Market and by Segments

  • Market Size of Applications with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

  • Analysis of Europe Agricultural Drones Market in Major European Countries

  • Major Production / Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries

  • Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country

  • Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

  • Overview of Notable Emerging Europe Agricultural Drones Companies within Each Major Country

Europe Agricultural Drones Market

Related Report:-
Indonesia Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook to 2025: Increasing Mechanization along with Surge in Preference towards Combine Harvesters to Influence Market Growth

The revenues from the overall agriculture equipment market decreased at a single-digit CAGR of (-8.7%) during the review period 2014-2020. The contribution of the tractor market to the overall market stood at more than 50.0% in terms of revenue and more than 90% in terms of sales volume during 2020. Combine Harvesters have been the second-largest category, to the overall revenues of the agriculture equipment market largely owing to their benefit to speed up harvesting time.

Frequently Asked Questions:-

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?
The Europe Agricultural Market is covered from 2017 – 2027 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2027.

What is the Future Growth Rate of Europe Agricultural Drones Market?
The Europe Agricultural Drones Market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 20% over the next 5 years.

What are the Key Factors Driving the Europe Agricultural Drones Market?
Rise in need for precision agriculture, and increasing labour shortage are expected to be the primary drivers of this market.

Which is the Fastest Growing Product Segment within the Europe Agricultural Drones Market?
Multi-Rotor Composites is the fastest growing product segment within the Europe Agricultural Drones Market.

Who are the Key Players in Europe Agricultural Drones Market?
AeroVironment, Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., DJI, PrecisionHawk, DroneDeploy, Parrot Drone SAS, Delair-Tech, Trimble, Inc., Microdrones, Atmos UAV are the major companies operating in Europe Agriculture Drones market.

