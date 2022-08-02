Government favorable regulatory guidelines on the usage of drones/unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across farming activities will be the Future Catalyst for the Europe Agricultural Drones Market: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

Increasing demand for global food production is expected to provide a strong thrust to the growth of the agricultural drones market since it has the ability to cover more land areas in less time.

The increasing labour shortage across European countries caused by factors, such as the aging population, low wages, and immigration disruption in the COVID-19 pandemic, is likely to boost the demand for agricultural UAVs/drones.

Rising Adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies in developed and developing countries, notably in Germany, UK, and Denmark embracing digitalization in the agriculture sector.

Government support for use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)/drones: The several governments across countries are eventually allowing the use of drones in a number of industries, including agriculture, notably in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the shortage of labourers worldwide in 2020 has led government to take actions on using agricultural UAVs/drones for continuous crop productivity.

Integration of Advanced Technologies: The integration of advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Machine Learning (ML), as well as Big Data, is expected to significantly benefit farming activities. Such technologies in agriculture has empowered farmers to raise their crop productivity by increasing farmland efficiency as they can benefit from using UAVs/drones to map crops, monitor crop growth, and improve irrigation systems in effective and efficient manner. In addition, robotics has also enabled the development of machines that can milk cows, shear sheep, and perform other tasks in livestock farming.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Europe Agricultural Drones Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027 – Driven by Rise in Need for Precision Farming, Increasing Labour Shortage, and Increasing Demand for Global Food Production: Ken Research ” believe that the Agricultural Drones Market is expected to grow owing to the rising farmers awareness regarding the importance of soil testing and irrigation management, and agronomists' increasing embrace of high-tech/agri-tech equipment.

Key Segments Covered in Europe Agricultural Drones Market:-

Europe Agricultural Drones Market By Type

Multi-Rotor Drones

Fixed-Wing Drones

Europe Agricultural Drones Market By Component

Cameras

Operating Systems, Propellers, Controller Systems, Navigation and Positioning Systems

Sensors, and Laser Scanners (LiDAR)

Others (Batteries, Frames, Accessories, and More)

Europe Agricultural Drones Market By Operating/Control Technology

Remotely Operated

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

Europe Agricultural Drones Market By Application

Soil & Field Analysis

Crop Monitoring

Plantation

Livestock Management

Crop Spraying

Others (Seeding Process, Solar Panel Inspection, Irrigation Monitoring, Crop Health Assessments)

Europe Agricultural Drones Market By Geography and Major Countries

Germany

UK

Spain

France

Italy

Key Target Audience:-

Agricultural Drones Manufacturers

Drones Manufacturers

Drone Components Manufacturers

Farm Equipment Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers for Agricultural Drones

Potential Investors in Agricultural Drones

Agricultural Drones Distributors

Agricultural Drones Technology and Service Providers

Agricultural Drones Advocacy Groups

Agriculture Financing and Insurance Companies

Environment Control and Emission Regulatory Organizations

Agricultural Research Organizations

Farming Research Institutes

Ministries of Farming and Agriculture

Aerospace Equipment Companies

Logistics Service Providers

Drone Manufacturer Associations

Contract Farming Solution Providers

Farm Management Solution Providers

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Major Agricultural Drones Companies in Europe Mentioned in the Report:-

AeroVironment, Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

DJI

PrecisionHawk

DroneDeploy

Parrot Drone SAS

Delair-Tech

Trimble, Inc.

Microdrones

Atmos UAV

Notable Emerging Agricultural Drones Companies in Europe Mentioned in the Report:-

Victorbirds

Volocopter GmbH

birdpilot GmbH

Skykam Inspection Services

Drone AG

Edinburgh Drone Company Ltd

Hummingbird Technologies

PAINTEC S.L.

Hemav

UAVIA

Azur Drones

Agrorobotica srl

Aeramatica 3D

Helivr

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Snapshot of Europe Agricultural Drones Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of Europe Agricultural Drones Market

Historic Growth of Overall Europe Agricultural Drones Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis of Europe Agricultural Drones Industry

Overview, Product Offerings, and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors

Covid 19 Impact on the Overall Europe Agricultural Drones Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total N Europe Agricultural Drones Market and by Segments

Market Size of Applications with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of Europe Agricultural Drones Market in Major European Countries

Major Production / Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging Europe Agricultural Drones Companies within Each Major Country

Europe Agricultural Drones Market

Frequently Asked Questions:-

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The Europe Agricultural Market is covered from 2017 – 2027 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2027.

What is the Future Growth Rate of Europe Agricultural Drones Market?

The Europe Agricultural Drones Market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 20% over the next 5 years.

What are the Key Factors Driving the Europe Agricultural Drones Market?

Rise in need for precision agriculture, and increasing labour shortage are expected to be the primary drivers of this market.

Which is the Fastest Growing Product Segment within the Europe Agricultural Drones Market?

Multi-Rotor Composites is the fastest growing product segment within the Europe Agricultural Drones Market.

Who are the Key Players in Europe Agricultural Drones Market?

AeroVironment, Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., DJI, PrecisionHawk, DroneDeploy, Parrot Drone SAS, Delair-Tech, Trimble, Inc., Microdrones, Atmos UAV are the major companies operating in Europe Agriculture Drones market.

