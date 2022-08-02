Government favorable regulatory guidelines on the usage of drones/unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across farming activities will be the Future Catalyst for the Europe Agricultural Drones Market: Ken Research
Increasing demand for global food production is expected to provide a strong thrust to the growth of the agricultural drones market since it has the ability to cover more land areas in less time.
The increasing labour shortage across European countries caused by factors, such as the aging population, low wages, and immigration disruption in the COVID-19 pandemic, is likely to boost the demand for agricultural UAVs/drones.
Rising Adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies in developed and developing countries, notably in Germany, UK, and Denmark embracing digitalization in the agriculture sector.
Government support for use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)/drones: The several governments across countries are eventually allowing the use of drones in a number of industries, including agriculture, notably in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the shortage of labourers worldwide in 2020 has led government to take actions on using agricultural UAVs/drones for continuous crop productivity.
Integration of Advanced Technologies: The integration of advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Machine Learning (ML), as well as Big Data, is expected to significantly benefit farming activities. Such technologies in agriculture has empowered farmers to raise their crop productivity by increasing farmland efficiency as they can benefit from using UAVs/drones to map crops, monitor crop growth, and improve irrigation systems in effective and efficient manner. In addition, robotics has also enabled the development of machines that can milk cows, shear sheep, and perform other tasks in livestock farming.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Europe Agricultural Drones Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027 – Driven by Rise in Need for Precision Farming, Increasing Labour Shortage, and Increasing Demand for Global Food Production: Ken Research” believe that the Agricultural Drones Market is expected to grow owing to the rising farmers awareness regarding the importance of soil testing and irrigation management, and agronomists' increasing embrace of high-tech/agri-tech equipment.
Key Segments Covered in Europe Agricultural Drones Market:-
Europe Agricultural Drones Market By Type
Multi-Rotor Drones
Fixed-Wing Drones
Europe Agricultural Drones Market By Component
Cameras
Operating Systems, Propellers, Controller Systems, Navigation and Positioning Systems
Sensors, and Laser Scanners (LiDAR)
Others (Batteries, Frames, Accessories, and More)
Europe Agricultural Drones Market By Operating/Control Technology
Remotely Operated
Semi-Autonomous
Autonomous
Europe Agricultural Drones Market By Application
Soil & Field Analysis
Crop Monitoring
Plantation
Livestock Management
Crop Spraying
Others (Seeding Process, Solar Panel Inspection, Irrigation Monitoring, Crop Health Assessments)
Europe Agricultural Drones Market By Geography and Major Countries
Germany
UK
Spain
France
Italy
Key Target Audience:-
Agricultural Drones Manufacturers
Drones Manufacturers
Drone Components Manufacturers
Farm Equipment Manufacturers
Raw Material Suppliers for Agricultural Drones
Potential Investors in Agricultural Drones
Agricultural Drones Distributors
Agricultural Drones Technology and Service Providers
Agricultural Drones Advocacy Groups
Agriculture Financing and Insurance Companies
Environment Control and Emission Regulatory Organizations
Agricultural Research Organizations
Farming Research Institutes
Ministries of Farming and Agriculture
Aerospace Equipment Companies
Logistics Service Providers
Drone Manufacturer Associations
Contract Farming Solution Providers
Farm Management Solution Providers
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
Historical Period: 2017-2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2027F
Major Agricultural Drones Companies in Europe Mentioned in the Report:-
AeroVironment, Inc.
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.
DJI
PrecisionHawk
DroneDeploy
Parrot Drone SAS
Delair-Tech
Trimble, Inc.
Microdrones
Atmos UAV
Notable Emerging Agricultural Drones Companies in Europe Mentioned in the Report:-
Victorbirds
Volocopter GmbH
birdpilot GmbH
Skykam Inspection Services
Drone AG
Edinburgh Drone Company Ltd
Hummingbird Technologies
PAINTEC S.L.
Hemav
UAVIA
Azur Drones
Agrorobotica srl
Aeramatica 3D
Helivr
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
Snapshot of Europe Agricultural Drones Market
Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis
Market size and Segmentation of Europe Agricultural Drones Market
Historic Growth of Overall Europe Agricultural Drones Market and Segments
Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors
Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis of Europe Agricultural Drones Industry
Overview, Product Offerings, and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors
Covid 19 Impact on the Overall Europe Agricultural Drones Market
Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total N Europe Agricultural Drones Market and by Segments
Market Size of Applications with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts
Analysis of Europe Agricultural Drones Market in Major European Countries
Major Production / Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries
Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country
Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments
Overview of Notable Emerging Europe Agricultural Drones Companies within Each Major Country
Frequently Asked Questions:-
What is the Study Period of this Market Report?
The Europe Agricultural Market is covered from 2017 – 2027 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2027.
What is the Future Growth Rate of Europe Agricultural Drones Market?
The Europe Agricultural Drones Market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 20% over the next 5 years.
What are the Key Factors Driving the Europe Agricultural Drones Market?
Rise in need for precision agriculture, and increasing labour shortage are expected to be the primary drivers of this market.
Which is the Fastest Growing Product Segment within the Europe Agricultural Drones Market?
Multi-Rotor Composites is the fastest growing product segment within the Europe Agricultural Drones Market.
Who are the Key Players in Europe Agricultural Drones Market?
AeroVironment, Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., DJI, PrecisionHawk, DroneDeploy, Parrot Drone SAS, Delair-Tech, Trimble, Inc., Microdrones, Atmos UAV are the major companies operating in Europe Agriculture Drones market.
