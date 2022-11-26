Government’s failure to insulate homes costs taxpayers £9bn a year – Lib Dems

Sophie Wingate, PA Political Correspondent
·3 min read

The Government’s failure to insulate Britain’s draughty homes could cost taxpayers around £9 billion a year, new analysis shows.

The Liberal Democrats said upgrading houses would not only lower people’s energy bills in the long run, but also reduce the cost of the Government’s energy price guarantee.

The current Government support means the average household will pay £2,500 per year for gas and electricity, instead of Ofgem’s price cap of £4,279.

But the recent price cap rise will push up the cost of running the Government’s price freeze, adding to the massive strain faced by the public purse in coming months due to soaring gas prices.

Taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the difference between the Government’s energy guarantee and the cap.

Analysis by the Lib Dems shows the total cost of guaranteeing bills for the 13.4 million homes across the UK that have been given poor energy performance certificate (EPC) ratings of D-G is £33 billion.

These households pay an average of £1,143 more per year than band C properties.

If band D-G homes were insulated and upgraded to band C, the cost would be reduced by £9 billion to £24 billion a year, according to the Lib Dems’ figures.

The party’s climate and energy spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said: “The need to insulate our draughty homes has been blindly obvious for years. Home insulation has three vital benefits – it helps families keep their energy bills down, it improves the UK’s energy security and it helps to fight the climate crisis.

“But Conservative ministers have been sitting on their hands for years, leaving people with higher energy bills and now potentially stinging the taxpayer with a bill worth billions of pounds.

Wera Hobhouse
Wera Hobhouse (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“The Government must urgently bring forward plans to insulate our cold and draughty homes and prevent struggling families from suffering unnecessarily any longer. This would not only lower people’s bills in the long term, it would significantly reduce the cost of the government’s own energy bills support scheme.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced an additional £6 billion for measures such as insulation in his autumn statement, but not until 2025.

The Government aims to improve all homes to band C by 2035, a target seen by critics as too late.

The Government has faced repeated calls from campaigners and even its own advisers to accelerate efforts to make homes and buildings more energy efficient to cut bills, tackle fuel poverty, improve health and cut climate emissions by reducing gas use to heat homes.

The number of measures – such as loft and wall insulation – being installed each year fell from 2.3 million a decade ago to fewer than 100,000 in 2021 in the wake of government cuts to energy efficiency.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “Making homes more energy efficient is the best way to cut household energy use and energy bills. Thanks to government support, the number of homes with an energy efficiency rating of C or above is at 46% and rising, up from just 13% in 2010.

“In September we announced our Energy Company Obligation+ scheme which will run from spring 2023 to March 2026, to deliver new insulation to hundreds of thousands of homes, and an average saving of £310 per year.

“This will support people in the least energy efficient homes and the most vulnerable – reducing energy bills and fuel poverty.”

Latest Stories

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Toronto Argonauts' linebacker Henoc Muamba Grey Cup MVP and top Canadian

    REGINA — His hands full of hardware, Toronto Argonauts middle linebacker Henoc Muamba knelt on Mosaic Stadium's stage and cried after winning the first Grey Cup of his football career. The 33-year-old doubled up on individual honours in the game. Muamba was chosen as the most valuable player and outstanding Canadian in Toronto's 24-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina on Sunday night. "Still trying to figure out if this is real life," Muamba said during a post-game press conference fl

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at age 71

    One of the greatest Leafs players in history has passed away.

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O'Connell

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back victory. Even after Tom Brady was lost for the year with a knee injury in the opener, the Patriots finished that 2008 season with an 11-5 record. The response to the Week 3 blowout was methodical, not

  • Seahawks happy to be home for a while, set to host Raiders

    SEATTLE (AP) — There was an underrated aspect to what the Seattle Seahawks accomplished through their first 10 games and their surprising surge to the top of the NFC West. They did most of it away from home and flew plenty of miles in the process — most recently to Germany, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their bye week. That changes beginning Sunday, when the Seahawks (6-4) return to Lumen Field and host the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle, which is tied with San Fra

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w